RAVE To the driver who was able to avoid hitting our dog when he slipped out of his collar and ran into 45-mph traffic while my daughter and I screamed for him. Because you’re a good driver and were focused on the road, you were able to stop just in time. What a different outcome for our family this could have been if you hadn’t been able to stop. Thanks for being alert and keeping the heart of our home alive. We owe you so much.

RANT To pot smokers and lenient law enforcement who let them smoke in public places. Not only does it make the whole place smell like a skunk and give many people (like me) a headache, it’s illegal! Go home and smoke if you must and leave us with clean air.

RAVE To the many people, some whom we don’t even know, who so graciously rallied together and bought us a new Power Wheels pickup for our 5-year-old son after his prior one was stolen off our porch. We can’t thank you enough for your kindness and generosity! It was an amazing Easter gift, and we’ll pay it forward. God bless you all!

RANT To pet-rescue organizations that make it so hard to adopt, with long and intrusive applications (i.e., where do you work; do you plan on getting pregnant in the next 10 years, etc.), surprise home visits and/or confiscation of the pet for ridiculous reasons. Your home better be absolutely perfect in THEIR estimation because they’ll turn you down for the slightest reason. They’re an impediment to getting pets into good homes, which is too bad. After getting turned down for a sweet little dog, even though I’m an experienced dog owner with a nice house, large, fully fenced yard and a dog already, I, like many others, have decided to purchase a dog from a breeder.

RAVE To the Customer Information Specialist for King County Metro, who responded to my admittedly passive-aggressive complaint about bus arrivals quickly, with sympathy, and with evidence of actual results! She brightened my day.

RANT For the woman seated by us in the restaurant whose young son watched a movie on a cellphone at top volume the entire time they were there, so loud that it was hard for us to hear our own conversation. The two of them never exchanged a word; his gaze never left the screen. Please, people, have some sense and put away your phones. He’ll only be a child once.

RANT To the way people working at department-store makeup counters deal with senior women. I find it rude when they treat me like a, well … senior woman.