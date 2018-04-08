Readers rave about therapy dog, free light rail to Mariners, Seattle Aquarium, returned bag, Vietnam Veterans Day; rant about stolen yard sign, not accepting Medicare patients, tinted car windows, racist woman.

RAVE To to the handler who brought her sweet Labradoodle therapy dog to Swedish Medical Center, bringing joy to my patient in the last days of her life.

RANT To the person(s) who took the sign from my front yard with a message of support for youth, reminding us that the students of today are tomorrow’s voters. It must have really scared you. You can take away the sign, but you can’t take away the right or desire of students to vote.

RAVE For setting up a smart and environmentally friendly public-transit choice for people going to well-attended public events. May the free light rail to and from Seattle Mariners games be expanded to all sports and music/art events.

RANT To medical providers who won’t accept Medicare patients. It’s discrimination against older folks. It’s hard enough to deal with medical issues without having to search to find treatment. Finding a good physical-therapy clinic is especially difficult. I know reimbursement rates aren’t good, but remember, a portion of your medical education was paid for by state and federal taxes.

RAVE To the Seattle Aquarium, where my family visited for the first time in several years. It’s been beautifully updated and is an outstanding attraction for visitors and locals that we greatly enjoyed. I realize that the cost of construction and maintenance must be huge but the entrance fee is also pretty high, which may exclude some families. (Note: see the Seattle Aquarium website for information about free passes).

RANT To car drivers with windows so tinted that it’s impossible to visually communicate with the driver to know if they’ve acknowledged your presence, are distracted by their phone or any other signals facial contact would allow.

RAVE To the lovely person who grabbed a bag I’d left at a bus stop and gave it to a bus driver. The bag contained signed petitions for universal health care in Washington state that were irreplaceable. Thanks to this person and the employees of Metro Transit who matched my lost item to my description. Maybe we’ll get universal health care in Washington someday because of you!

RAVE To my grandson for wishing me a happy Vietnam War Veterans Day, and for the Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017, which recognizes March 29 as that day. To all Vietnam and other veterans, thank you for your service.

RANT To the white woman who stopped a teenage African-American girl pushing a stroller with a light-skinned child and asked if that was her child. Even after explaining politely that she was baby-sitting for her neighbor, the woman suggested she was going to call the police. For what? Baby-sitting while black?