Readers rant about fun events at school eliminated, TV on the street, inconsiderate bus riders, shrieking kids, car placards; rave about lost keys, kind surgeon, spring flowers, people who don’t rant.

RANT To my child’s public school that has eliminated World Culture events, the annual Science Fair and Family Fitness night, getting rid of fun and educational events that once made this elementary school special.

RAVE To the kind and considerate person who found my car fob/house key at Marymoor Park and turned it in to a park employee. I’d been spending a lovely sunny Sunday sitting by the apple tree that my siblings and I planted (with park approval) 23 years ago in our dad’s memory. When I realized my keys were lost, I searched the grass and parking lots in panic. Rave to my wonderful neighbor who rescued me by arriving with my spare keys, and to park employees who responded quickly to my inquiry. There are wonderful people in the world!

RANT To whoever left a TV next to our street with a “free” sign attached: it’s been sitting in the rain and snow for days. It’s junk now. Next time, consider donating.

RAVE To the kind surgeon at UW Medicine/Northwest Hospital who has flowers waiting for patients returning to their rooms after surgery.

RANT To the person who put her wet umbrella on the seat beside her on a rush-hour bus going downtown, and for people who occupy the seat for seniors or disabled who don’t pay attention or pretend not to see that there are seniors standing. Be considerate to others.

RAVE AND RANT Rave to my wonderful neighbors who keep our alleys free of garbage, and the vegetation trimmed. Rant to those who use alleys as a place to dump unwanted trash.

RANT To parents who apparently never tell their kids there’s an inside and an outside voice to use, like the family at a fast-food restaurant whose young child kept shrieking “Daddy, Daddy, Daddy” over and over while the father and siblings totally ignored him. I’ve heard kids scream like this in numerous businesses; it’s incredibly annoying. If I’d acted like that, my parents would’ve yanked me out so fast my head would be spinning. Why don’t parents teach their kids not to scream when they’re indoors?

RAVE AND RANT Rave to gardeners whose efforts and dollars make spring a welcomed joy! Rant to cat owners who let their animals roam freely to dig and defecate in their neighbors’ gardens, and to discriminatory city laws that allow them to do so.

RANT To all the people driving around with their handicap placards hanging from their mirrors when the rules on it say “Remove placard from mirror when vehicle is moving.” Do we give driver’s licenses to people who can’t read?

RAVE To all the people who don’t rant.