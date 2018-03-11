Readers rave about Medic One, public-records-bill response, dog’s return, North Cascades Institute, parking lights; rant about Aurora Avenue, joy riding in motorized carts, bad mood, defaced billboard.

RAVE While waiting with a group of people for a bus, a bus passenger had a medical emergency. Medic One vans responded so quickly, the passenger survived, and we all reflected how fortunate we are to have Seattle’s world-class Medic One services.

RANT To the city for not taking action to clean up activities along Aurora. As I sit at a doughnut shop with my son enjoying a doughnut and coffee, we see three people engaging in an open-air drug transaction, a panhandler and people sitting at a bus stop littering. Clean up our city!

RAVE To the many people who took time out of their busy lives to write and call the governor and their legislators over the recent public-records bill. The people spoke, and government listened. Democracy needs each and every one of us to work!

RANT To people who let their kids go “joy riding” in motorized shopping carts that others need. These carts aren’t to amuse your children while you shop. Store employees should also let them (and their parents, if they can find them) know that this is unacceptable behavior.

RAVE To the wonderful Courtney, who caught our dog, Pumpkin, after he got loose and ran away when I slipped and fell. She called the vet’s number on his tag who called us, so we got our sweet little dog back.

RANT AND RAVE Rant to me for taking my bad mood out on a very nice man at Whole Foods. Rave to him for being kind regardless of my response, greatly improving my mood.

RAVE To the Metro bus passenger who turned in my lost purse and to the Metro personnel at every level who were kind and helpful and didn’t make me feel like more of an idiot than I already did.

RAVE To the car across from me with its parking lights on, providing a navigational reference as I backed my car up in a busy parking lot on a dark, rainy night. Hint: This is what parking lights are for (not to use in lieu of headlights while moving). If you’re parked, headlights can be blinding bright, so it’s best to broadcast your presence with parking lights.

RANT To whoever defaced the anti-abortion billboard on Greenwood Avenue North. Muzzling free speech has no place in a free society

RAVE To the staff and graduate students at the North Cascades Institute for their skill, knowledge and professionalism during the unplanned extension of our weekend stay. I always felt safe and reassured while waiting for the avalanche on Highway 20 to be cleared. Rave to DOT to quickly plowing a pathway for us to take out.