RAVE to Microsoft and T-Mobile for having their own transportation systems. We appreciate you taking up the slack for poor bus service on the Eastside.
RANT to traffic in Seattle. It is a nightmare, so anything that we can do as drivers could make a difference. Since there are so few left turn lanes, it would be helpful if people would signal well before they reach the light, giving those of us behind them a chance to change lanes if possible.
