RAVE to the courteous individual on Halloween. We live in a neighborhood with a destination Trick-or-Treat street (which we love.) That night, an adult knocked on our door and said, “I am not trick-or-treating our kids are. We are parked a few inches into your driveway. Is that ok? We will move otherwise.” We were not leaving and since they asked, of course it was OK. Thank you for being so respectful and asking permission.

RANT to Seattle traffic lights. For a city that deems itself so technologically advanced, why do we not have infrared traffic signals that can “see” when there is no approaching or crossing traffic and thus changes the signal to green to let opposite drivers continue through a roadway? Time to toss the automated timers that have us burning fuel while sitting in a traffic line for no reason.