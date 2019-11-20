RANT to people who treat restaurant tables like library research rooms. Recently, we were at a crowded Panera Bread during lunch hour and observed two students having a spirited discussion over a school project with their books and computers spread all over the only table in the facility that could seat more than four people. After watching them for nearly a half an hour, we finally saw them go to the counter and place an order. Meanwhile, several groups who could have used that large table had to split up and use multiple tables for two or four patrons. Come on, students, exercise a little courtesy.

RAVE to electric candles with realistic, flickering LED flames. This is what the 21st century is about. If we can’t have flying cars, at least we can have ambience without the danger of starting a major conflagration.