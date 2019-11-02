RANT to the selfish thief that took every book, including childrens books, from two little free libraries on our block. Are you reading, hoarding or trying to sell them? You have, once again, taken our joy in serving our neighbors. We will restock once again as we debate taking them down. What a hateful thing you did.

RAVE to the helping hands at the Trader Joe’s in Kent. Our van full of seniors who just finished shopping would not start back up. As we were waiting for help with the hood up, a wonderful man named Tony came to check out how he could assist us (even laying down on the ground to check out the engine!) The manager, Bill, arrived with boxes of cookies and some conversation. We finally got a jump and were off, but realized that there are nice people out there willing to lend a hand when they see a need.