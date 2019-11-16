RANT to drivers who let people in who don’t have the right of way. Your excessive politeness could cause an accident. Also, you are holding up all the traffic behind you.

RAVE to all those kindhearted young citizens who thanked me for my service when they took note of my “Retired Navy” cap on the bus Monday evening. As someone who started service during the Vietnam era, I can note quite a change in public sentiment since those days.