RAVE to the good Samaritans who stopped to help me when I collapsed at Third and University in front of the Seattle Tower Building. Two passersby, who turned out to be nurses, and a parking attendant saw me fall, came to my aid, and called 911. I was taken to the ER at Swedish Hospital, spent 2 days in the ICU, and another day in the hospital. I don’t even know who you are to thank you. Thanks also to Seattle PD, Seattle Fire, and the ambulance crew. The care I received at Swedish was top-notch, and I am forever grateful. Thank you to the people of Seattle who help others and restored my faith in humanity.

RANT to all the security guards paid to protect a building for always having their heads down looking at their cellphones. How can you have an awareness of what is going on if your head is always down? This applies to private office buildings as well as city and county government buildings. I see it time and time again, and it is disheartening to observe. Keep your heads up and do what you are paid to do!