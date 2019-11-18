RANT AND RAVE Rave to our Sounders! Well done. You did the city proud. Rant to those at the rally holding the political signs — sports bring people together. That was not a time to be divisive.
RANT AND RAVE Rave to bicyclists who stop and ask fellow cyclists on the side of a trail if they need mechanical assistance. Rant to those cyclists who don’t stop. You know who you are.
The opinions expressed in reader comments are those of the author only, and do not reflect the opinions of The Seattle Times.