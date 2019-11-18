RANT AND RAVE Rave to our Sounders! Well done. You did the city proud. Rant to those at the rally holding the political signs — sports bring people together. That was not a time to be divisive.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to bicyclists who stop and ask fellow cyclists on the side of a trail if they need mechanical assistance. Rant to those cyclists who don’t stop. You know who you are.