RANT to backyard fire pits in Seattle. Backyards are tiny and your neighbors probably don’t have air conditioning, so their windows are open … WHY?! We are all just hoping to make it to the rainy season without forest fire smoke enveloping us, so why do we have to endure the smoke from your fire pit?! Put on a sweater or go inside! Let us breathe a bit of fresh air for a moment before our burning Earth smokes us all out! Let’s be “Smokeless in Seattle!”

RAVE to the young people who helped this octogenarian at the Blue Angels practice on Friday, Aug 4. I had become dehydrated and had difficulty standing. Thank you for staying with me until my wife could get the car. Your parents should be proud of you.