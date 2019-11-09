RANT to the hoards of theatergoers at the Paramount Theatre last Friday night who leapt from their seats and made a mad dash for the exits the minute the curtain closed at the end of “Miss Saigon.” Those fantastic, hardworking performers earned our applause and deserved some respect. Sadly, they took their bows to the back of your heads as you bolted for your cars.

RAVE to library help. Recently I purchased a Kindle and had no idea how to use it. The tech at the Capitol Hill Library was so patient and helpful during the time that she worked with me. I appreciate the fact that the Seattle Public Library has this service for all people who are not up with technical knowledge. Thank you Seattle Public Library.