RANT to SDOT and Seattle Public Schools for leaving the flashing lights activated when no pupils are in school. For all we know, the cameras are still operating too. Are they still writing tickets for going over 20 mph in school zones?

RAVE to the two men and other customers at Dick’s Burgers on North 45th St. who ran to help me yesterday when I fell hard on my knees after missing a curb. Another rave to the manager who also responded quickly with help, getting a chair for me to sit on and ice for my knee while I waited for my husband to drive me to the hospital. These three men, all heroes in my eyes, waited patiently while I assessed my injuries and then helped me into the chair.