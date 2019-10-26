RANT to the robocall scammer claiming to be the “Social Security Department.” The recording says there is something wrong with my Social Security account. On some days I am getting multiple calls from a six-digit number with no identifying place of origin. I’ve reported the number to the FTC, but wish something else could be done to keep these attempted defrauders from interrupting my peace and from leaving voicemails.

RAVE to the semitruck driver on I-90 between Bellevue and Mercer Island during Monday morning’s commute. He positioned his rig so he could safely roll another semitruck’s wheel that was blocking the middle lane off to the shoulder. You reminded me that there are long-haul drivers out there that are good stewards of the road.