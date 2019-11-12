RANT to The Emergency Broadcasting System for running their “tests” with less than 5 minutes left in the hour. Why should we miss the end of a show we’ve been watching for an hour for a test? They can be run at any other time in the hour, no harm no foul.

RANT and RAVE to garden crews who “roar into the neighborhood” with their mowers and blowers to groom the yards of people who have little time or physical ability to do it themselves. To those who complain about the noise and want to ban such labor-saving devices, a gentle rant and reminder that “time is money” for these workers, who are often self-employed. Rakes and brooms take many times as long as those noisy blowers, meaning a much smaller paycheck to take home to the family at the end of the day. How would you feel if your own income were similarly impacted?