RANT to long project times for sidewalks. We like the sidewalk cuts that help ease the step to the street level, but why does it take the city 2-6 weeks, from the time they tear out the old curb to pouring the new concrete and finishing the project? Why can’t this be scheduled and take only a week or less?

RAVE to the kind soul who turned in a debit card I dropped in the parking lot of an Indian restaurant. I’ve had some major stressors in my life the last few months and I so appreciate your efforts! God bless you!