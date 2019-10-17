RAVE to the people who have helped me while I’ve been on crutches. Being on them as an adult has completely refreshed my perspective on human nature. To the 79 people in 10 days who have offered or have gone out of their way to help me in public places, thank you! I’ve never felt more supported in a world that can sometimes be isolating.

RANT to individuals that have a “baby on board” sticker in their window all the time. They are degrading the meaning and usage of the label. It is to be used in event of an accident so first responders can look for a baby in the vehicle. When drivers leave the label on their window while a baby is not present, it is a useless and maybe a significant time-wasting issue for the first responders. Take it out when no baby is aboard!