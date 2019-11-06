RANT AND RAVE Rant to property owners who allow their shrubs, trees, vines, etc. to encroach upon or hang low over the sidewalks so that one must duck down or walk single file to use a sidewalk, which can ordinarily accommodate two people walking side-by-side. Rave to homeowners who keep their tree branches, shrubs and vines trimmed so that the full sidewalk can be used.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the alert shopper at the Bellevue Farmers Market who found my wedding ring in a basket of tomatoes and alerted the vendor, who contacted the market manager, who then telephoned me. Rave to all three of them. Rant to me for being so careless.