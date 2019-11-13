By

RANT to stores that do not properly maintain and charge the electric carts they provide for disabled customers. I frequently find myself stranded in the middle of the store where I shop with a cart half full of groceries and no power to continue. For a disabled person shopping with difficulty this is extremely distressing.

RAVE to all drivers who wave a thank you to those generous fellow drivers who let them into lanes or turns. Another rave, of course, to those who let people in.

Submitted by Seattle Times readers

