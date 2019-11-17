RAVE to all of us who still use our turn signals! Our annual get-together is next week. I’ve reserved a table for 10, so there should be plenty of room for anyone who wants to bring a date.

RANT to immature Seahawks fans who insist on setting off illegal fireworks after their team wins, especially on Veterans Day. Have you no sense of decency for those who suffer from PTSD? You disrupt the lives of others for your silly, childish celebrations. Grow up! Think of others just once. How about some wild high-fives in your homes instead?!

RAVE to Boy Scouts Troop 300 for not only swiftly picking up campaign signs in Edmonds, but also for making it a fundraising opportunity for the troop. I bet all of those candidates were happy to come to one place to get their signs and contribute to your troop’s funds. Good job, Troop 300!

RANT to people who write in library books. Quit it! If you want to write in a book or pretend you are a book editor, use your own copy.

RAVE to King County for making it extremely easy to replace a lost ballot less than a week before the election. I’m so glad I live in a county that is trying to help every citizen exercise their right and duty to vote! Thank you!

RANT to the woman at Fred Meyer who picked through every bag of grapes, cutting off the specific grapes she wanted with scissors brought from home. Rant to the store for not having enough staff so I could find someone to complain to about the grape-cutter.

RAVE to the young woman with a great zippered tote bag in a long line at a crowded store over the weekend. She showed me the bag and told me where she got it (New York City!). I was able to locate it and buy one for a Christmas gift. Thanks for the friendly conversation!

RANT AND RAVE Rave to UW for a wonderful and moving Veterans Day program. This vet thanks you very, very much. Rant to their exclusion of the U.S. Coast Guard. There was no Coast Guard flag carried by the color guard and the great Husky band did not play the Coast Guard anthem. Now, I understand the Coast Guard is small and becomes part of the Navy during war, but still. They are a very dedicated and highly respected group of men and women. Thanks to all five branches of our armed forces for your service and jobs well done.

RANT AND RAVE Rave to the Seattle Sounders for their epic win over Toronto and a great game! Rant to the pink-haired guy in our section, who gets points for enthusiasm, but a fail for cursing and making negative comments toward Canadians throughout. There were children present, as well as me, a Sounders fan who is also a Canadian. Your loud, disparaging comments were not a good look on you.