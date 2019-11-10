RAVE to all adults who made the effort to dress up for Halloween. Joy is brought to work environments and city streets. See the smiles!

RANT to ballot writers who write confusing and overly complicated descriptions of issues so that it’s often difficult or outright impossible to figure out what a “yes” or “no” vote actually means.

RAVE to the foursome who delighted and surprised us by treating us to dessert on our anniversary. We had chatted beforehand while waiting for the restaurant to open, but I never would have expected strangers to be so kind, generous and affirming to this middle-aged gay couple. It made our anniversary sparkle. Their gesture was so darn kind and, yes, we’ve paid it forward. A thousand thanks.

RANT to junk mail. The cover sheet says, “This may be the last catalog we send you.” Were that only true. I don’t want to hold my breath, however, because I need my strength to haul the pounds of bound pulp paper out of my mailbox and take it to the recycle bin. I’m a widower in the process of downsizing. There is little, if anything, I want these days that’s in these catalogs.

RAVE to the West Seattle Metro drivers who have had the most challenging, construction-impacted driving conditions these past few months. They are to be commended for their unbelievable patience, good humor and, of course, their expertise. They are all amazing.

RANT to all the people who rant about petty things. Grow up, life’s too short!

RAVE to all the trick-or-treaters who came to my house in Kirkland. You were the most polite group of kids ever! Your costumes were terrific, too!

RANT to that week of high winds we had! Now many trees are almost bare, and we’ve hardly had enough time to “soak up” the beautiful autumn colors and to photograph the trees.

RAVE to bus drivers who wait for older people to be seated before they start driving. My appreciation goes out to them. The jerk of the accelerating bus can cause older people and children to lose their balance, risking a fall.

RANT to drivers who don’t check their headlights. I am very concerned about drivers who are not maintaining a crucial part of their car! Folks, it’s dark on the highways these days, and having one or no functioning headlights is a danger to the rest of us. Please turn your headlights on, walk around the front of your car and check to make sure they are functioning properly.

RAVE to the Mariners’ front office for facilitating a meeting with the gracious, retiring Cincinnati Red’s Hall of Fame announcer, Marty Brennaman. It was one of the best presents ever for my 72-year-old husband, a lifelong Reds fan! Well done and thank you!