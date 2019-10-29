RAVE to SDOT for their never-ending efforts to cover graffiti in the Dexter Way tunnel.

RANT to the Seattle Parking Enforcement officer who we followed after a Husky game going north on 25th Ave. There were two lanes open to traffic, but there was a single, illegally parked car, near a no parking sign, forcing one lane to merge left. The officer drove right by, not bothering to cite the illegally parked car. Leaving Husky Stadium is hard enough on a game day, but it’s worse when the police don’t enforce the parking laws designed to improve traffic flow after a game.