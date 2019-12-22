It’s cold and rainy outside. Are you in the mood for a cup of hot chocolate, Christmas music and something to entertain yourself? We can’t make your screen brew a warm drink or activate your Spotify app remotely, but we have created some games to add a bit of cheer to your day. Take a look below and follow the links to download print-friendly versions to share with your family and friends. Coloring is highly encouraged. Happy Holidays!

Jolly Jukebox

The holiday jukebox is on shuffle mode, but we can’t figure out what songs are playing. Can you help us? Each picture represents a classic tune.

Slide for answers. Download print-friendly version.

Candy Cane Hunt

Santa is dropping candy canes left and right. Can you spot them all? We count 21. We also spy a bear, a goat, a drone and a lonesome bicycle in this Seattle-inspired postcard. See if you can find them.

Slide for answers. Download print-friendly coloring version.

A-maze-ing Trivia

Time to test your holiday trivia knowledge while going down this a-maze-ing path!

Slide for answers. Download print-friendly version.

Eight is Enough

No, you have not drank too much cider yet — these caroling scenes are not the same! Look closely to find eight differences.

Slide for answers. Download print-friendly coloring version.