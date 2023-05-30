Pride Month offers countless festivities for LGBTQ+ Seattleites to proudly celebrate authenticity, inclusivity and community. While these parades and parties bring together thousands of people across backgrounds, still not everyone sees themselves fully reflected in the flurry of rainbow flags and floats. LGBTQ+ people from all kinds of lived experiences celebrate Pride in a diversity of ways. Because of this, some Seattleites seek out niche Pride events to be in community with others who share and celebrate similar cultural and gender identities.

This year, we checked in with some of Seattle’s alternative Pride organizers and advocates to see how they hold space differently for their community’s unique identities.

Earlier this month, drag artist and therapist Aleksa Manila was making her plans for Pride ASIA, ahead of the May 28 event at Hing Hay Park. She was planning to wear an off-white terno — a Filipiniana or traditional dress with unique butterfly sleeves — as well as Capiz shell accessories in honor of her Filipina culture.

“For many people, our traditions, including our clothing, have been ‘westernized,’” said Manila, founder of Pride ASIA, ahead of the May 28 event. “That often means erasure of our cultures and identities.”

Manila, who grew up in the Philippines and moved to Seattle at 20 years old, has lived in the Chinatown International District for more than 20 years. She says the traditional fashion worn at the Pride ASIA festival, an event dedicated to queer Asian American and Pacific Islanders, is one of the “powerful” ways LGBTQ+ members of these communities remain connected to their heritage and “non-verbally communicate our stories and backgrounds.”

While Seattle Pride’s parade continues to be a popular celebration during Pride Month, in the past decade, groups like Pride ASIA have created their own Pride events to highlight their community’s cultural diversity and needs. This year’s 11th annual Pride ASIA festival sought to draw attention to the vibrant cultures that make up Seattle’s queer Asian American and Pacific Islander communities. The group also spotlighted ongoing concerns of anti-Asian hate and anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the United States, including laws targeting trans youth in health care and sports.

Manila said she started the festival in 2012 because many LGBTQ+ Asian American and Pacific Islander Seattleites did not feel seen in the city’s mainstream Pride celebrations.

“We were being asked, ‘Oh, why are you differentiating yourself? Why are you wanting to move away?’ ” Manila said, referring to the comments she received from white, cisgender gay men about the group’s first event. “It’s about opening people’s eyes and hearts. That diversity does exist. Not all LGBTQ people are white. We are Black, we are Brown. We are Indigenous. We want our own stories to be told, too.”

The festival was designed so queer community members can see themselves and their cultures reflected through a diverse lineup of performances, including lion dancers from Northwest Kung Fu and Fitness, poetry readings, music performances and an all-ages drag show. More than a dozen organizations like Northwest Harvest, a local food bank distributor, and UTOPIA Washington, a grassroots advocacy group for Pacific Islanders, had also signed up to table at the event to provide visitors with access to community resources.

This comes as members of the Asian American and Pacific Islander and LGBTQ+ community face additional stressors when compared to white queer people. A 2021 report from the Williams Institute at the University of California, Los Angeles, showed that 17% of Asian American and Pacific Islander LGBT adults are more likely to say they feel unsafe, compared to 7% of heterosexual Asian American and Pacific Islander adults.

These concerns are often exacerbated for LGBTQ+ Asian American and Pacific Islander people who hold intersecting identities. For example, some Asian American and Pacific Islander immigrants may limit the expression of their LGBTQ+ identity when adjusting to life in the U.S. and forming new connections, Manila said.

Still, she said it’s important for Pride ASIA to foster a space where all of their identities are honored. “We want them to know that, ‘Hey, we see you,’ ” she said.

Pride ASIA uplifts and empowers Seattle’s Asian American and Pacific Islander communities through representation, which they may not experience at home, said Max Chan, a spokesperson for Wing Luke Museum, one of the festival’s community partners.

“Acknowledgment and validation of queerness within our own families are often complicated by conflicting values and cultural pressure,” said Chan. “Pride ASIA Fest is one way that we can celebrate a community that faces marginalization and erasure in multiple directions.”

Pride ASIA co-executive director Arnaldo Inocentes said he faced similar pressures to blend in as a newcomer to Seattle’s Filipino American community when he emigrated from the Philippines in the late 1980s. Inocentes, who now identifies as gay, said the community was not as progressive as it is today. And back then, he wanted to be accepted.

Inocentes added that he felt a responsibility to make his family proud and help them reestablish a new life in Seattle. For years, this left little room for him to explore his LGBTQ+ identity. But, since coming out more than 20 years ago, Inocentes said he’s built a strong network of relationships.

“Community is where you gain strength and where you gain people that you trust,” said Inocentes, who performs under the drag name Arnaldo! Drag Chanteuse. “Today we have this opportunity to show who we really are.”

While some of Seattle’s largest Pride festivities are held downtown and on Capitol Hill, Pride ASIA remains deeply tied to the Chinatown International District. The festival is held each year in Hing Hay Park, which is known for its iconic, red-tiered pavilion and has been a hub for concerts, table tennis tournaments and for residents to lounge during lunch breaks.

“This event is not only able to showcase our culture but is also able to give us a stage that is distinctly ours in Hing Hay Park,” said GS Matencio, a Pride ASIA community ambassador, organizer and drag entertainer known as Gaysha Starr.

Organizers said they hope the event’s location in the CID makes it easier for visitors to attend the festivities while also supporting local businesses and learning more about the neighborhood’s rich history. Manila underscored that Pride ASIA’s mission is to celebrate, empower and nurture the “multicultural diversity of LGBTQ+ communities through the Asian Pacific Islander lens.”

“Not all queer stuff happens in Capitol Hill,” Manila added. “This is also a safe place.”