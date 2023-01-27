Lifelong teacher and advocate Maxine Mimms’ career in education changed course nearly 50 years ago while she was eating breakfast at the since-shuttered Browne’s Star Grill in Tacoma’s historically Black Hilltop neighborhood. She overheard two women say a Black teacher left town to teach white students in Olympia — leaving them with fewer options for a higher education.

“I leaned over and said, ‘You’re probably talking about me,’” said Mimms, 94, now of Shelton, Mason County. “They were very embarrassed, but we had a wonderful conversation.”

This interaction, at a time when Mimms was commuting from Tacoma to Olympia to teach public policy at The Evergreen State College, blossomed into Mimms schooling Black adults around her kitchen table — and eventually becoming the first Black woman in Washington to found a four-year college, with the creation of the college’s Evergreen Tacoma campus in 1982.

The school, based in that same Hilltop neighborhood, was created to provide older and working Black students with a pathway to completing undergraduate education. The program is just one piece of Mimms’ groundbreaking legacy of equitable education.

“I knew how to innovate and create,” said Mimms. “I worried about who was going to teach these students, and how are we going to love them? You can only teach Black students when you love the creativity that they have.”

While there are no historically Black colleges and universities in Washington, Evergreen Tacoma serves a predominantly Black student population. Students of color and women made up 74% of undergraduates in the Tacoma campus’ fall 2021 enrollment, the most recent data available from the program. Mimms said many working and older Black students feel they’re not deserving of an education, but she has combated that throughout her career by helping students feel confident and uplifted in their education.

“You come in feeling unworthy, and you leave knowing that you are worthy,” Mimms said, adding that Evergreen Tacoma graduates become role models in their communities.

“They have an obligation to teach another person.”

Life of a teacher

Born in 1928 in Newport News, Virginia, Mimms was raised in a family that embraced the work of Black writers and thought leaders like Marcus Garvey, known for the Back-to-Africa movement. In 1950, Mimms earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Virginia Union University, a historically Black college, and she added a doctorate in educational administration at Union Graduate School in San Francisco in 1977.

In 1953, Mimms moved to Seattle when her husband started work at Boeing. Mimms began teaching at Leschi Elementary then moved to public schools in Kirkland. In 1964, Mimms was promoted to an administrative position in Seattle Public Schools. Coinciding with the civil rights movement in 1968, Mimms piloted educator diversity trainings that aimed to make the classroom more inclusive of students of color. A year later, Mimms went to Washington, D.C., during the Nixon administration, where she worked as special assistant to the director of the Women’s Bureau in the U.S. Department of Labor.

In 1972, Mimms returned to the Northwest to teach at The Evergreen State College. She commuted from Tacoma, where a lack of public colleges irked the educator. Inspired by that Hilltop breakfast chat, Mimms and a friend began teaching classes at Mimms’ home in the mornings before she went to work. Mimms would enroll students at the Olympia campus though they only studied with her in Tacoma. The Evergreen Tacoma campus was officially recognized in 1982, fulfilling a dream for Mimms. Classes started the following year.

Through the institution, Mimms aimed to increase access to undergraduate degrees for nontraditional Black students, including enrollees over the age of 30 who are working full-time jobs and caring for their families.

“Allowing Black students to be the center of a model, you will have a lot of success,” she said.

Mimms served as campus director for nearly a decade before retiring in 1990. Mimms said that in the early days at Evergreen Tacoma, many Black students underestimated their contributions to the classroom.

“The first thing they say is, ‘I’m afraid of math, or I don’t have writing skills,’” Mimms said, noting that students worried about not being able to catch up. “They don’t know that until they really try. Everybody can write if you know how to hold a pencil.”

Mimms said her approach to educating is simple: Allow them to be brilliant with their creativity.

“Who is going to love them enough to be successful?” Mimms said. “It isn’t about enrollment, it is about retention. That’s the key.”

“I really didn’t think I could finish”

Evergreen Tacoma students recalled Mimms as a storyteller with a history of uplifting marginalized students.

Advertising

Onya Robertson, a senior at The Evergreen State College’s Tacoma campus, described Mimms as an encouraging leader who provided “a way out of no way for some forgotten people.”

Echoing those sentiments, graduate LaKecia Farmer, 30, said she worked her day job while juggling evening classes at Evergreen Tacoma. Farmer returned to school nearly four years ago after taking a break from college to mourn the death of her father.

“I really didn’t think I could finish,” Farmer said. “My last year at WSU, I got straight F’s.”

Farmer said feelings of inadequacy worsened when she entered the workforce. When Farmer came back to class, she chose the Tacoma campus — a space where she finally felt she belonged.

“I felt unworthy because I was at all these jobs and I was the only person who didn’t have a four-year degree,” said Farmer, holding back tears. “I was so excited to go back and pursue my dreams.”

Mimms taught Evergreen Tacoma Academic Dean Marcia Tate Arunga to be unapologetically committed to the education of Black, nontraditional students.

“There has never been an invitation larger than Dr. Maxine Mimms’ that said, ‘You have a right to get your college degree.’ We have been really unapologetic about that, ” said Arunga of her mentor, whom she met 40 years ago. “This was a woman who was educated in the South, in historically Black colleges, and really had no fear or inhibitions that African American people had a right to an education, and also had access through her to education.”

Arunga pointed to Mimms’ HBCU background for setting that foundation.

“I think that comes from growing up and being educated in the Southern states and in historically Black colleges, where there’s a sense of assurance that they belonged in higher education,” Arunga said.

Farmer graduated in June 2021 from Evergreen Tacoma and now helps run a community bookstore and space with her family in Tacoma called Parable, offering books, plants and clothing.

“If people can’t go to school, you just build the table — she had the kitchen table for these students,” Farmer said of Mimms’ legacy. “You inspired me to build something for the community just like you did for me.”

The joy of the work continues

In 2004, Mimms founded the Maxine Mimms Academy, a nonprofit providing support to students expelled or suspended from public schools. Now, in retirement, Mimms said she is thankful she’s in good health.

“I’m still blessed. I’m very blessed,” Mimms said. “I’m just beginning to get some mobility challenges and I’ll have to work on that, but I’ve been free of aches and pains.”

Mimms said her love and passion for the community keeps her going.

“I think about the work, the joy of the work,” said Mimms. She added that it’s a privilege that she can follow her purpose — “and live long enough to see the results of so much of it.”