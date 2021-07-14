From July 14 through Sept. 7, Pike Place Market visitors can enjoy extended outdoor public seating. Picnic benches with umbrellas along Pike Street and down Pike Place, along with new public seating on the MarketFront deck, will be available 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. throughout summer.

The new seating provides opportunities for visitors to dine and relax under the famous Public Market clock and sign or enjoy the views of the Puget Sound from the MarketFront deck, according to the Pike Place Market Preservation and Development Authority.

More info: pikeplacemarket.org or pikeplacemarketfoundation.org.