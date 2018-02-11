The products affected in the recall are Redbarn’s Naturals 7-inch Bully Stick Dog Chews 3-pack; Raws for Paws’ 5-pound and 1-pound chubs of Ground Turkey Pet Food; and Smokehouse Pet Products’ 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies.

Products from three separate pet-food and dog-treat companies recalled products this past week — some distributed in Washington state — because they could be contaminated with salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Two children in a single household were sickened in one of the cases, the FDA says

The products affected in the recalls are:

• Redbarn’s Naturals 7-inch Bully Stick Dog Chews 3-pack

• Raws for Paws’ 5-pound and 1-pound chubs of Ground Turkey Pet Food

• Smokehouse Pet Products’ 4-ounce bags of dog treats labeled as “Beefy Munchies

The FDA warns that salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated food and treats, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these food and treats.

According to the Minnesota Department of Health, one of the children was hospitalized with septicemia, a blood infection, and osteomyelitis, a bone infection, the FDA said. Testing found that the same strain of salmonella in the children was also found in four samples of Raws for Paws “Ground Turkey Food for Pets” that was used to feed the family dog, according to the FDA.

The Raws for Paws Ground Turkey Pet Food that was recalled was distributed directly to consumers and via online mail order throughout Iowa, Minnesota and Wisconsin, the company says.

The Minneapolis, Minnesota, company is recalling its 5-pound and 1-pound sealed plastic tubes, also known as chubs. They are packaged into regular Turkey Pet Food cases and Pet Food Combo Pack cases, which contain a variety of pet food products.

The products have case codes of 9900008, 9900009, 9900014, and 9900015.

The manufacture date of Turkey Pet Food cases is 10/12/2017, and the manufacture dates of Combo Pack cases are between 10/12/2017 and 2/2/2018.

The company says it has suspended production of the product until the source of the problem has been found.

The Red Barn bully sticks that were recalled were distributed in pet specialty retail stores, the family-owned Longbeach, California, company says.

The product comes in a 2.4 ounce, green plastic bag marked with an expiration date of 112120ABC stamped on the side. The product UPC is #7 85184 25105 8.

The company says it was notified by the Colorado Department of Agriculture on Feb. 5 that a sample collected from a retail location detected Salmonella. No illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported, the company says.

Smokehouse Pet Products is recalling its 4-ounce package of Beefy Munchies, which were sold in Washington, Colorado, Michigan and North Carolina,

The Sun Valley, California, company says the affected product has a UPC Code of 78565857957; Lot number 449294; Best Used By Date: 10/25/19 (stamped in back).

The company says that the problem was discovered during routine testing by the Colorado Department of Agriculture and that no illnesses have been reported to date.

The FDA says that healthy people infected with salmonella should monitor themselves for nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever. Rarely, Salmonella can result in more serious ailments, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary-tract symptoms.

It says that pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

If your pet has consumed the recalled products:

• Red Barn: Consumers are urged to discontinue use of the affected chews immediately and urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company via email at info@redbarninc.com or by phone at 800-775-3849, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.-5 p.m. PT.

• Raws for Paws: Consumers who have purchased Turkey Pet Food should discontinue the use and contact Raws for Paws to determine if your product is subject to this recall and for more information about disposal or return instructions. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 612-465-0372.

• Smokehouse Pet Products: Consumers who have purchased 4-ounce packages of “Beefy Munchies” should discontinue use and may return the unused portion to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact Smokehouse Pet Products at 877-699-7387, Monday through Friday 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. PT.