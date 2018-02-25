These recalls come on the heels of a series of massive pet-food recalls this month over possible salmonella, listeria and pentobarbital contamination.

Three dog food and treat products were recalled over the weekend by manufacturers because of possible listeria or salmonella contamination. This comes on the heels of a series of massive pet-food recalls this month over possible salmonella, listeria and pentobarbital contamination.

• Northwest Naturals, of Portland, is recalling its 5-pound frozen Chicken and Salmon pet food chubs because it may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes. Product is packaged in 5-pound frozen chubs labeled Chicken and Salmon Dog Food with a UPC code of 0 87316 38440 6 and a product best buy date code of 15 082218. The company says the product was one isolated batch of 94 cases distributed in California, Washington, Texas, Michigan, Georgia, and Rhode Island and sold thru specialty pet-retail stores.

• Carnivore Meat Company, of Green Bay, Wisconsin, is recalling 73 cases, of Vital Essentials Freeze-Dried Beef Nibblets Entrée for Dogs pet food, one-pound bags, Lot #13753, because the products may be contaminated with salmonella. The company says the bags were distributed in the United States through independent retailers and via online retailers Chewys.com and Amazon.com through direct delivery.

• TruPet, of Milford, Ohio, is recalling 2.5-ounce package, Lot # 20190514 13753, of TruDog Treat Me Crunchy Beef Delight Pet treats because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, both salmonella and listeria can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to these products.