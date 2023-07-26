Ferry staff whiskered a kitten out of the water near Whidbey Island on Wednesday morning after a game of cat and mouse.

Clinton Ferry Terminal staff members saw a kitten in a wingwall, a landing aid for vessels, right after the ferry Tokitae departed, Washington State Ferries spokesperson Dana Warr said. A Kitsap crew member donned a life jacket and climbed out to look for it, but the kitten had fallen into the water.

The crew launched a rescue boat and found the kitten clinging to one of his nine lives on an offshore piling. They retrieved him safely.

“It looks like the cat was pretty happy; they cradled him in the rescue boat,” Warr said.

Terminal staff made a makeshift kennel for the kitten before taking him to the South Whidbey Animal Clinic, where staff members began calling him Bosun — a nautical title for the highest ranking member of a ship’s crew.

The kitten was meow-mentarily too cold and wet for a thermometer to read his temperature when he first came in, said lead veterinary technician Sabra Whitlock. Bosun began feline good after staffers gave him a bath and a technician tucked him into their scrub top until he was warm enough to go into a kennel.

Whitlock said the kitten is probably three or four months old, and is gray with a white patch on his belly. The cat did not have a microchip.

One thing is for sure: It will paw-sitively not take long for Bosun to find his fur-ever home.

“He’s a little grumpy kitty now that he’s feeling better,” Whitlock said. “One of the employees here would like to adopt if needed, and we’ve had a couple of calls from the ferry workers who are interested in adopting him if he doesn’t find a home.”