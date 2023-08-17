“Your videos are instant serotonin, thank you for that!” posts one commenter.

“This is the most wholesome content on the app!” writes another.

“How can I join the Cat Luminati?” posts yet another.

Christopher Watson, 33, of Tacoma, is now better known by his TikTok nickname, “The Cat Luminati.” He has built a following of more than 2 million on TikTok with wholesome videos of what he calls “cat walks” — his meet-and-greets with neighborhood cats.

Watson says that he and his partner were going on cat walks together for years as a source of exercise before posting videos about them. But during the pandemic, as TikTok emerged as more than a dancing app, he saw an audience to share his cat friends with.

“I just kept seeing all these cute videos and I was like, man, people would love to see these cats in my neighborhood,” Watson says.

Now he shares videos of cats in his neighborhood and beyond running up to him looking for nose “boops,” greeting him with a “stop, flop and roll,” and agreeing to “the pickup test” — all Cat Luminati speak for the ways cats show they’re interested in attention and affection.

Cat Luminati was a featured guest at the Sea-Meow cat convention in Seattle last weekend, and his fans flocked to the TikTok star, asking to take photos with him and sharing how his videos are a part of their daily lives.

“One of the things that made me very happy about building a following is that I could actually help people and spread awareness,” Watson says.

Watson often mobilizes his fan base to help fellow fans pay for emergency veterinarian treatments, support the local Humane Society or volunteer at local shelters in need of foster families for cats.

He is currently raising awareness and funds for the Maui Humane Society and other organizations on Maui to help people and their pets who have been affected by wildfires.

Watch our video story to go on a Seattle cat walk with The Cat Luminati and meet friendly cats (and people dressed as cats) at the Sea-Meow cat convention.