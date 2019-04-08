A Stanwood farm is recalling some of its raw frozen ground pet food because it could be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Thogersen Family Farm is recalling 2-pound packaged varieties of coarse ground rabbit, mallard duck, llama and pork.

The labels did not have any lot identification, batch codes or expiration dates. The food was packaged in 2-pound flattened, rectangular clear plastic packages and stored frozen. The front of each package contained one large white square label with the company name, product type and weight, the FDA said.

The recall was issued after a sampling by the state Department of Agriculture was found to be contaminated. No illnesses have been reported to date, the FDA said.

Thogersen Family Farm said the products were either sold to individual customers or at two retail establishments, which have been notified.

Listeria monocytogenes infections can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. It can affect animals eating the food, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated food, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the food or any surfaces exposed to the contaminated food.

Pets with listeria monocytogenes infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever and vomiting, the FDA said. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

The FDA recommends that consumers who have purchased affected products discontinue use.

For questions, the FDA said consumers can contact the company at 360-929-9808.