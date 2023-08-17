Cosplay, or “costume play,” usually involves humans dressing as their favorite characters while attending pop culture conventions.

But Freyu, the Seattle artist behind Cat Cosplay, uses his crafting and technical skills to create elaborate costumes for his cat Fawkes, who performs as a paid model.

“I wanted to learn how to use all of these materials and to do all of these cosplay things,” says Freyu. “But I didn’t want to spend, like, a couple thousand dollars on a human-sized one.”

He taught himself to sew and embroider, sculpt with thermoplastics, and even tan leather. The most difficult part, he says, is creating patterns that fit a cat’s physique while portraying human characters.

It’s now become his full-time job after 15 years of hard labor, supported in part by loyal followers on Patreon. Together, Freyu and Fawkes post daily pictures for their fans on social media. Cat Cosplay now has hundreds of thousands of followers across its Facebook, Instagram and Twitter profiles.

But social media is not always the fun and jokes portrayed on Cat Cosplay. Freyu now prefers to publicly go by his artist name after experiencing death threats, harassment and doxxing.

“We decided our core first and foremost is we are just here to bring people smiles every day,” he says. “Everyone needs a bit of happiness and care and love.”

Freyu was recently a featured speaker at the Sea-Meow cat convention in Seattle from Aug. 12-13.

In this video story, go behind the scenes of the viral photos to see Freyu’s craftwork and how he and Fawkes work together to create their fun and immersive images.