Salmonella recall of dog treats strikes again.

A well-known dog-treat company is the latest to face a huge product recall for potential salmonella contamination.

Redbarn Pet Products announced this week that it has expanded its Feb. 9 recall of bully sticks, a kind of dog chew, distributed in pet specialty and grocery retail stores nationwide because they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The 24 products are Redbarn, Chewy Louie, Dentley’s and Good Lovin’ brands and were made with raw material from a single supplier, the company said. They were distributed from March 2017 through February 2018.

The Long Beach, California-based company said no illnesses, injuries or complaints have been reported to date. However, this recall comes as other dog-food and treat companies have faced massive recalls in the past month over potential contamination of salmonella, listeria and pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug.

Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to them, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The initial Redbarn recall was issued after a sample tested by the Colorado Department of Agriculture was found to be tainted with salmonella. The FDA later tested a different lot from the same supplier and found that it also was contaminated, Red Barn said.

Affected products are listed below and have best by dates ending in BC. You can view examples of the packaging here:

Redbarn Brand

• 205001 Redbarn 5″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184205006

• 207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184207000

• 207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184207161

• 209001 Redbarn 9″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184209004

• 230001 Redbarn 30″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184230015

• 236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184236017

• 245002 Redbarn Steer Stick 6pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184245026

• 245010 Redbarn 5″ Steer Stick 10pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184245101

• 247000 Redbarn 7″ Steer Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184247006

• 251005 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 3pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184251058

• 290091 Redbarn 9″ Bully 1-lb bag

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184290095

• C207001 Redbarn 7″ Bully

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184207017

• C207016 Redbarn 7″ Bully Stick 6pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184207062

• C236001 Redbarn 36″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184236116

Chewy Louie Brand

• 807101 Chewy Louie 7″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 785184807019

Good Lovin’ Brand

• 2729250 Good Lovin’ 10pk Steer

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443272732

• 2729381 Good Lovin’ 6pk Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443272862

• 2729410 Good Lovin’ 7″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443272893

• 2729461 Good Lovin’ 5″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443272947

• 2729532 Good Lovin’ XL Bully

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443273012

• 207004 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443104798

• 207005 Time for Joy Holiday 7″ Bully

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443287781

• 207013 Prime Cuts 7″ Bully 3pk

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 800443120446

Dentley’s Brand

• 920068 Dentley’s 7″ Bully Stick

Best By Code Ending: BC

UPC: 737257479852

Redbarn encourages consumers to check the best-by code to see if their product was affected. If it was, pet owners are urged to not use the product and return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact the company via email at info@redbarninc.com or by phone at 800-775-3849, Monday thru Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PT.