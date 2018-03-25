Two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats, distributed nationally, are being recalled because they could have elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone.

Two varieties of Milo’s Kitchen dog treats, distributed nationally, are being recalled because they could have elevated levels of beef thyroid hormone, which can cause increased thirst and urination, weight loss, increased heart rate and restlessness in the animals who consume the products, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The move comes after the agency received reports of three illness related to the treats.

The items recalled are:

• Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/ Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak: UPC Code 0 7910051822 7; 18 ounce bags with best if used by dates of 11/15/2018 and 4/26/2019

• Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/ Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak: UPC Code 0 7910051823 4; 22 ounce bag with best if used by date of 4/26/2019

• Milo’s Kitchen Steak Grillers/ Steak Grillers Recipe with Angus Steak: UPC Code 0 7910052776 2; 10 ounce bag with best if used by date of 4/26/2019

• Milo’s Kitchen Grilled Burger Bites with Sweet Potato and Bacon: UPC 0 7910052126 5; 15 ounce bag with best if used by date of 11/19/2018

The FDA says symptoms associated with eating high levels of beef thyroid hormone may resolve when its use is discontinued. However, with prolonged consumption these symptoms may increase in severity and may include vomiting, diarrhea, and rapid or labored breathing. If these symptoms occur, pet owners are recommended to contact their veterinarian immediately.

In a recent massive recall, J.M. Smucker, which owns Milo’s Kitchen, pulled from the market specific shipments of Gravy Train®, Kibbles ‘N Bits®, Ol’ Roy®, and Skippy® canned wet dog food after pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, was found in its products.