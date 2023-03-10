With clocks set to “spring forward” on Sunday, one Seattle animal expert is reminding pet owners their furry friends may have a hard time adjusting to the switch.

Dogs tend to adjust to daylight saving time easier, but with cats, “it definitely seems to be more of an issue,” said Farrah Branson, Seattle Humane’s animal training manager and a certified dog trainer since 2016.

Dogs are “incredibly tuned into what their humans are up to,” Branson said. They typically have an easier time adjusting to schedule changes because they respond well to human cues, like keys jangling, alarm clocks or the sound of food being put into a bowl.

Cats, on the other hand, “are a bit more linked to circadian rhythm and tend to be a little bit more ritualized and regimented in their times of waking up and eating foods,” Branson said.

If you notice your pet attempting to wake you up earlier in the days following this weekend’s time switch — such as your cat walking on your head or your dog whimpering at your bed, Branson said — take this as a sign that your pet is still aligned with your routine before daylight saving time.

Branson, who has worked professionally with dogs since 2005, typically advises pet owners to begin adjusting their pets routines for activities like eating, sleeping and walking by 15-minute increments in the days leading up to a time change.

These incremental adjustments may help ease pets into daylight saving time, when their meals and daily walks are suddenly delayed by an hour.

But if you haven’t been preparing your pets for the switch, the good news is you can still adjust routines in 15-minute increments in the days after the time switch, Branson said.

Some pet owners may also notice their pets watching them particularly carefully in the coming days, Branson said. Especially in the days following the start of daylight saving time, pets may be looking for clues to know what’s going to happen next.

Our pets don’t have a Google Calendar to know what is coming up next on the schedule, Branson said, so both cats and dogs are “experts in guessing and interpreting our behavior.”

For our pets, staying tuned into their human’s routine “helps them make sense of their day-to-day lives and know what things are going to happen next, which is relaxing,” Branson added.

At Seattle Humane, staff members clean kennels, feed and walk dogs and cats at about the same time every day because it reduces stress and anxiety, Branson said.

The shelter also turns off all lights and plays either white noise or nature sounds to help ease their animals into sleep, which is also something pet owners can try at home.