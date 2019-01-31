The canned dog food is commonly distributed in veterinary clinics and other retail outlets across the United States.

Canned dog food commonly distributed in veterinary clinics and other retail outlets across the United States was recalled this week because it may contain too much vitamin D, which can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including kidney dysfunction, when found in very high levels.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said Hill’s Pet Nutrition was recalling multiple lots of both its Prescription Diet and Science Diet dog foods.

Prescription Diet dog foods are made specifically for dogs with weight, mobility, kidney, digestive, urinary and skin issues. The FDA said no dry foods, cat foods or treats were affected.

The recall list includes lots of its c/d, i/d, z/d, w/d and g/d prescription formulas. The company did not say how many cans in all have been recalled.

For a full list of recalled products, including SKU and date code/lot code, please see here.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, the FDA said ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues, depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Dogs may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst, increased urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Owners whose dogs have eaten the canned food and are showing any symptoms should contact their veterinarian, the FDA said.

Hills said it was alerted to the problem after it received a complaint of a dog who showed signs of elevated vitamin D levels. It said it has identified and isolated the error to a supplier and is requiring additional testing before ingredients are released for processing.

For further information, please contact Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc. at 1-800-445-5777 Monday-Friday during the hours of 9am-5pm (CST) or at contactus@hillspet.com. Information can also be found at www.hillspet.com/productlist