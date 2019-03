A massive recall of canned dog food commonly distributed in veterinary clinics and other retail outlets across the United States has been expanded after elevated, potentially toxic levels of vitamin D were found in a variety manufactured by Hill’s Pet Nutrition.

Hill’s initiated a recall in late January but expanded the scope Wednesday to include additional products and product lots, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The total recall now numbers 85 lots of 44 varieties.

Too much vitamin D can lead to serious health issues in dogs, including kidney dysfunction or death, when found in very high levels, according to FDA.

The recall includes multiple lots of both Hill’s Prescription Diet and Science Diet dog foods. Prescription Diet dog foods are made specifically for dogs with weight, mobility, kidney, digestive, urinary and skin issues.

The recall list includes lots of its c/d, i/d, z/d, w/d, j/d and g/d prescription formulas. The company did not say how many cans in all have been recalled.

The recall is only for canned dog food and does not affect canned cat food, dry food (kibble) or treats.

While vitamin D is an essential nutrient for dogs, the FDA said ingestion of elevated levels can lead to potential health issues, depending on the level of vitamin D and the length of exposure. Dogs may exhibit symptoms such as vomiting, loss of appetite, increased thirst and urination, excessive drooling and weight loss.

Owners whose dogs have eaten the canned food and are showing any symptoms should contact their veterinarian, the FDA said.

Hills said in January that it had identified and isolated the error to a supplier and was requiring additional testing before ingredients were released for processing.

The FDA recommends that if your pet is having symptoms of vitamin D toxicity, contact a veterinarian immediately. Provide a full diet history to your veterinarian. You may find it helpful to take a picture of the pet-food label, including the lot number.

Don’t feed the recalled products to your pets or any other animal, the FDA said. Contact the company listed on the package for further instructions or throw the products away in a way that children, pets and wildlife cannot access them.

You can report suspected illness to the FDA electronically through the Safety Reporting Portal or by calling your state’s FDA Consumer Complaint Coordinators. It’s most helpful if you can work with your veterinarian to submit your pet’s medical records as part of your report. For an explanation of the information and level of detail that would be helpful to include in a complaint to the FDA, please see How to Report a Pet Food Complaint.

The list of recalled dry dog-food products provided to the FDA in January includes:

Hill’s Prescription Diet c/d Multicare Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 3384 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T25

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 3389 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T20

Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 5.5 oz, SKU 3390 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23 Lot Code/Date Code: 122020T07

Hill’s Prescription Diet i/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7008 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T30 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T07 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23

Hill's Prescription Diet i/d Low Fat Canine Rice, Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10423 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T17 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T04

Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine 5.5 oz, SKU 5403 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T17 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22

Hill’s Prescription Diet g/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7006 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20

Hill’s Prescription Diet j/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7009 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20

Hill’s Prescription Diet k/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7010 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T10 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine Vegetable & Chicken Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10129 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T21

Hill’s Prescription Diet w/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7017 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T30 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T11 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T12

Hill’s Prescription Diet z/d Canine 13 oz, SKU 7018 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T22

Hill's Prescription Diet Metabolic + Mobility Canine Vegetable & Tuna Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10086 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T26

Hill's Prescription Diet Derm Defense Canine Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 10509 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Small & Toy Breed Chicken & Vegetable Stew 12.5 oz, SKU 4969 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T18

Hill's Science Diet Puppy Chicken & Barley Entrée 13 oz, SKU 7036 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T12

Hill's Science Diet Adult Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7037 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T14 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T23 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T24

Hill's Science Diet Adult Turkey & Barley Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7038 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T06

Hill's Science Diet Adult Chicken & Beef Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7040 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13

Hill's Science Diet Adult Light with Liver Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7048 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Chicken & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7055 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T31 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T13

Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Beef & Barley Entrée Dog Food 13 oz, SKU 7056 Lot Code/Date Code: 092020T31 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T20 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T24

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Turkey & Barley Entrée 13 oz, SKU 7057 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T19

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Healthy Cuisine Braised Beef, Carrots & Peas Stew Dog Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10452 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T14 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T21

Hill’s Science Diet Adult 7+ Youthful Vitality Chicken & Vegetable Stew Dog Food 12.5 oz, SKU 10763 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T04 Lot Code/Date Code: 102020T05 Lot Code/Date Code: 112020T11



The list of additional canned dog-food products provided to the FDA this week as part of an expanded recall includes: