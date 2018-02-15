J.M. Smucker announced the move after an independent investigation, conducted by ABC7 in conjunction with Ellipse Analytics, a lab specializing in food testing, tested 62 samples of wet dog food from more than 24 brands multiple times over several months.

In a major recall, popular brands of canned, wet dog food from Gravy Train, Kibbles ’n Bits, Ol’ Roy and Skippy have been withdrawn from the market because low levels of pentobarbital, a euthanasia drug, was found in test samples.

ABC7 reported that only one brand, Gravy Train, repeatedly tested positive for trace amounts of the euthanasia drug. While the amount of pentobarbital found was not a lethal level, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration does not permit any trace of the drug in pet food.

Gravy Train is made by the company Big Heart Pet Foods, which is owned by Smucker’s. Big Heart Brands is also responsible for the production of Meow Mix, Milk Bone, Kibbles ’n Bits, 9 Lives, Natural Balance, Pup-Peroni, Nature’s Recipe, Canine Carry Outs, Milo’s Kitchen, Alley Cat, Jerky Treats, Meaty Bone, Pounce and Snausages.

Shortly after ABC7 reported its findings, Smucker’s announced Wednesday that it is voluntarily recalling some shipments of the dog food over concerns about the presence of pentobarbital, according to WebMD.

The products affected by the withdrawal are:

Gravy Train canned/wet dog food

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with T-Bone Flavor Chunks (UPC: 7910052541)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Strips (UPC: 7910052542)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Lamb and Rice Chunks (UPC: 7910052543)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910034417)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. with Chicken Chunks (UPC: 7910034418)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy Stew (UPC: 7910051933)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chicken, Beef & Liver Medley (UPC: 7910051934)

• Gravy Train 13.2 oz. Chunks in Gravy with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910034417)

• Gravy Train 22 oz. with Chicken Chunks (UPC: 7910051645)

• Gravy Train 22 oz. with Beef Chunks (UPC: 7910051647)

Kibbles ’n Bits canned/wet dog food

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Burger Bacon Cheese and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety 12-Pack (UPC: 7910010377; 7910010378)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Meatball Pasta and Turkey Bacon Vegetable Variety Pack (UPC: 7910010382; 7910048367; 7910010378)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Beef, Chicken, Vegetable, Burger Bacon Cheese and Beef Vegetable Variety Pack (UPC: 7910010380; 7910010377; 7910010375)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Wet Variety Pack (UPC: 791001037; 7910048367)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Beef & Vegetable in Gravy (UPC: 7910010375)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Bistro Tender Cuts with Real Turkey, Bacon & Vegetable in Gravy (UPC: 7910010378)

• Kibbles ’n Bits 13.2 oz. Chef’s Choice Homestyle Tender Slices with Real Beef, Chicken & Vegetables in Gravy (UPC: 7910010380)

Skippy canned/wet dog food

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts in Gravy with Beef & Bone Marrow (UPC: 7910071860)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Select Cuts with Burgers & Cheese Bits (UPC: 7910050243)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Smoky Turkey & Bacon (UPC: 7910050246)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef & Chicken (UPC: 7910050247)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy 3 in 1 Chicken, Beef & Liver (UPC: 7910050248)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy Chunky Stew (UPC: 7910050249)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Chicken (UPC: 7910050244)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Chunks in Gravy with Beef (UPC: 7910050250)

• Skippy 13.2 oz. Premium Strips in Gravy with Beef (UPC: 7910050245)

Ol’ Roy canned/wet dog food

• Ol’ Roy 13.2 oz. Turkey Bacon Strips (UPC: 8113117570)

Customers with questions or concerns about their pet’s food can call 800-828-9980 or email the company through its website.

‘Beefy Munchies’ dog-treat recall expanded because of salmonella worries

Smokehouse Pet Products is expanding its recall of all sizes and package types of “Beefy Munchies” dog treats because they could be contaminated with salmonella, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Thursday.

The bacteria can affect animals eating the products and there is a risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or any surfaces exposed to the products, the FDA says.

Beefy Munchies” was distributed nationwide through distributors selling to various retailers.

The product comes in individual bags, resealable bags and plastic tubs. The plastic tub will be labeled “Beefy Bites.” All sizes and packaging types will include a UPC code, lot number, and a best used by date of stamped on the back.