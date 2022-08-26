Let’s face it. Every day is National Dog Day in Seattle and the Puget Sound region.

The area, which has often boasted more dogs than children, has not earned its reputation as a dog haven for nothing. In honor of the official day, we asked readers to send in pictures of their favorite pooches and wow, did you deliver.

Hundreds of pictures of pure love in furry packages flooded in.

Along with the pictures, came the stories. Many said they’d rescued their dog from local shelters or other states such as California, Texas and even Hawaii, only to find that, in fact, their dog had rescued them.

There were shots of pups in backyards and cars, but even more in boats and on paddleboards, hiking trails and beaches — very in line with Puget Sound tradition.

We would have loved to feature every single one of your amazing furry friends, and it was dauntingly difficult to choose from among them. Please don’t be sad if your dog is not in this gallery. Every one was worthy of the spotlight, but logistics made that impossible. Now, without further ado, meet some of the good dogs readers shared with us: