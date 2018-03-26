The agency says there have been five recalls of and multiple complaints about Darwin’s, manufactured from Oct. 17, 2016, to March 26, concerning issues about shiga toxin-producing E. coli O128, salmonella and/or listeria monocytogenes.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has issued another public-health warning about potential contamination found in Tukwila-based Darwin’s Natural Selections and Darwin’s ZooLogics pet foods.

On Monday, the agency said there have been five recalls of and multiple complaints about Darwin’s, manufactured by Arrow Reliance from Oct. 17, 2016, to March 26. In each case, the FDA said the company recalled the products after being alerted that shiga toxin-producing E. coli O128, salmonella and/or listeria monocytogenes were found in samples of the raw pet food.

Darwin’s has notified its customers directly of the recalls, the FDA said, but it has not issued any public notification announcing this or any of the previous recalls. The agency warned that it has a zero-tolerance policy for harmful bacteria in pet food, “meaning the agency will take action, as appropriate.”

The FDA said the products could cause illness and death in humans and animals and is of “particular public health importance.” The company said it only sells its products online through direct-to-consumer sales.

Although there are no reports of illnesses now identified in connection with the most recent recall, the FDA has investigated six complaints of illness and/or death in animals that have eaten previously recalled Darwin’s products.

The FDA warns that raw pet food is more likely than other types of pet food to contain salmonella, listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli O128. Pet owners who feed raw should be aware of the risks associated with these products, the agency said.

Monday’s recall, which is the company’s most recent, affects Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural recalled ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #43887 and 44037), ZooLogics Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs (Lot #44127), and ZooLogics Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs (Lot # 44147) after the products tested positive for salmonella and/or shiga toxin-producing E. coli.

As part of the FDA’s ongoing investigation into complaints about Darwin’s, the agency announced in February that samples tested positive for salmonella. These included ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs Lot #41957 and ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs Lot #41567.

The recall was triggered by a complaint of an adult dog that had recurring diarrhea over nine months. The dog tested positive for salmonella from initial testing by the veterinarian and by follow-up testing by the FDA’s Veterinary Laboratory Investigation and Response Network (Vet-LIRN). The Darwin’s food the dog had been fed was also positive for salmonella, the FDA said.

Darwin’s was aware of the dog’s illness and the positive results, and notified its customers via email. The firm did not issue a public recall notice, the FDA said.

Since October 2016, Darwin’s has initiated five recalls and had six reported complaints (some referring to more than one animal) associated with their raw pet food, including the death of one kitten from a severe systemic salmonella infection. The salmonella isolated from the kitten was analyzed using whole genome sequencing and found to be indistinguishable from the salmonella isolated from a closed package from the same lot of Darwin’s cat food that the kitten ate, the FDA said.

The agency said it also is aware of complaints of at least three animals who were reportedly injured by bone shards in the Darwin’s food.

Since 2016, the FDA said Arrow Reliance/Darwin’s Natural has recalled:

• ZooLogics Turkey Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella and shiga toxin-producing E. coli 0128: Lot #44127, manufacture date 02/04/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #43887, manufacture date 1/30/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #4403743887, manufacture date 2/7/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #44147, manufacture date 2/5/18, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 3/26/2018

• ZooLogics Duck with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #41957, manufacture date 11/16/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 2/10/18

• ZooLogics Chicken with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #41567, manufacture date 11/2/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 2/10/18

• Natural Selections Duck with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #40487, manufacture date 9/29/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Chicken with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella and listeria monocytogenes: Lot #40727, manufacture date 9/26/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of salmonella: Lot #39937, manufacture date 8/24/17 and Lot #40507, manufacture date 9/20/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 12/04/17

• Natural Selections Duck Meals for Cats, because of potential contamination with salmonella: Lot #38277, manufacture date 6/1/17, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 09/08/17

• Natural Selections Beef with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3146070, manufacture date 7/21/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

• Natural Selections Turkey with Organic Vegetables Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3142070, manufacture date 7/20/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

• ZooLogics Turkey with Vegetable Meals for Dogs, because of listeria monocytogenes: Lot #3155070, manufacture date 7/25/16, in 2-pound flexible film packages, recalled on 10/17/16

The recalled lot codes and the manufacturing dates are printed directly on the flexible film packages.