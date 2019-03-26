Warning of a serious threat to human and animal health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is urging owners not to feed their pets three lots of a Tukwila-based company’s raw pet food because samples have tested positive for salmonella.

These products include two lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Chicken Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs (identified in the second group of numbers below the bar code as 5309 (11) 181019 and 5375 (11) 181106) and one lot of Darwin’s Natural Pet Products Natural Selections Turkey Recipe with Organic Vegetables for Dogs (5339 (11) 181026).

Pet foods contaminated with salmonella can affect both human and animal health, the FDA says. Pets can get sick from salmonella and may also be carriers of the bacteria, passing it on to their human companions without appearing to be ill themselves.

If you have these lots of Darwin’s Natural Pet Food, the FDA recommends that you throw them away in a secure container where other animals, including wildlife, cannot access them. People with symptoms of salmonella infection should consult their health-care providers. Consult a veterinarian if your pet has symptoms, the agency says.

Darwin’s sells these products online directly to consumers. Although Darwin’s says it has notified customers of the problem, because the food is sold and stored frozen, the FDA says it is concerned that people may still have the contaminated lots in their possession.

The FDA says it collected and analyzed unopened samples of products after a consumer complaint. It says samples from all three lots tested positive for salmonella.

Although the FDA says Darwin’s efforts to pull the lots from the market meet the regulatory definition of a recall, the firm has not issued public notification, and the FDA is not confident Darwin’s customer notifications are effective.

This is not the first run-in Darwin’s has had with the FDA. Last year, the agency issued public-health warnings about potential contamination in Darwin’s foods.

In March 2018, the agency said there had been five recalls of and multiple complaints about Darwin’s, manufactured by Arrow Reliance, from Oct. 17, 2016, to March 26, 2018. In each case, the FDA said the company recalled the products after being alerted that shiga toxin-producing E. coli O128, salmonella and/or listeria monocytogenes were found in samples of the raw pet food.

Although Darwin’s again notified its customers directly of the recalls, the FDA said the company did not issue any public notification announcing this or any of the previous recalls. At the time, the agency warned that it has a zero-tolerance policy for harmful bacteria in pet food, “meaning the agency will take action, as appropriate.”

Salmonella is a bacterium that can cause illness and death in humans and animals, especially those who are very young, very old, or have weak immune systems, the FDA says. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), people infected with salmonella can develop diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps. Most people recover without treatment, but in some people, the diarrhea may be so severe that they need to be hospitalized. In these patients, the salmonella infection may spread from the intestines to the bloodstream and then to other body sites unless the person is treated promptly with antibiotics, the CDC says.

Pets do not always display symptoms when infected with salmonella, but signs can include vomiting, diarrhea (which may be bloody), fever, loss of appetite and/or decreased activity level, the FDA says. If your pet has these symptoms, consult a veterinarian promptly. You should also be aware that infected pets can shed the bacteria in their feces without showing signs of being sick.

Consumers who have had this product in their homes should clean refrigerators/freezers where the product was stored and clean and disinfect all bowls, utensils, food prep surfaces, pet bedding, toys, floors, and any other surfaces that the food or pet may have had contact with, the FDA says. Clean up the pet’s feces in yards or parks where people or other animals may become exposed. Consumers should thoroughly wash their hands after handling the recalled product or cleaning up potentially contaminated items and surfaces.

The FDA warns that raw pet food is more likely than other types of pet food to contain salmonella, listeria monocytogenes, and E. coli O128. Pet owners who feed raw foods should be aware of the risks associated with these products, the agency said.