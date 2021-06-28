It’s almost the dog (and cat) days of summer, and this week it’s especially hot for our furry friends. There aren’t many positives to heat waves, but at the very least, we can laugh at these animals as they do away with any concerns about personal space or self-dignity in their quest to cool off. (This could also apply to humans, though those photos might not be as suitable for work.)

Seattle Times reporter Paige Cornwell asked readers to send photos of their pets attempting to get cool during record-breaking heat. Dozens of people responded with images of their four-legged companions dramatically lounging in front of a fan, hesitantly swimming in pools and ravenously devouring ice cubes.

For more tips, see our guide to keeping pets cool in hot weather. If your animal is struggling, an emergency cooling shelter is operating at the Enumclaw Expo Center. For humans, here is our guide to staying cool in the Puget Sound region.

Below are a few of our favorite responses:

One positive about this heat wave: All the photos of pets lounging dramatically in front of fans/AC units.



Please reply with photos of your pets lounging dramatically in front of fans/AC units. I’ll start! pic.twitter.com/P4OuLStNsN — Paige Cornwell (@pgcornwell) June 26, 2021

He rotated the fan and then laid down in front of it 🤣 pic.twitter.com/XoBElnupp7 — Amber Thomas (@ProQuesAsker) June 27, 2021

My cat has taken to the sink lately. It’s that or directly under the ceiling fans. 🙀😂 pic.twitter.com/L4vK9GXv89 — HonorOurHeroes🇺🇸 (@i4dzn) June 28, 2021

Cold towel, ice cube, & fan pic.twitter.com/cWIZiQ7MtF — Hannah Sheil (@thehannahsheil) June 27, 2021

Our Golden catching a cross breeze 🙃 pic.twitter.com/zlxSAbsCgk — Rebel Soul 🀄️ oʇıuɓoɔuI (@RBurtonOriginal) June 27, 2021

Seems strange bc he’s by the fireplace, but the tile is cooler than the carpet pic.twitter.com/AAM4ewYWJf — Sheila 🖇 (edit schedule open) (@sheilaloesch) June 27, 2021

We took Bear on a car ride to pick up some lunch so we can blast some cold air on him. pic.twitter.com/JB0LnRMhBL — diane golshan 🌺🍹🍍🧶 (@dianego) June 27, 2021