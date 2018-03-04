Steve’s Real Food said Friday that it is recalling 52 cases of its Raw Frozen Dog Food Turkey Canine Recipe, sold in Washington and 20 other states, because it may be contaminated with salmonella.

Following a series of massive dog-food and treat recalls, add one more to list.

The 5-pound frozen turkey nuggets are from Lot # E178, with a best by date of 9/27/18.

The company said no pet or consumer illnesses from this product have been reported to date.

In addition to Washington, the company said the single lot was distributed to retail pet-food stores in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Iowa, Kansas, Florida, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas and Utah.

The Salt Lake City, Utah, company said it was notified by the Nebraska Department of Agriculture after a retail sample was collected and tested positive for salmonella.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, salmonella can affect animals eating the products and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products.

Previous recalls have been about potential contamination from salmonella, listeria and phenobarbital. Read about previous recalls of Tukwila-based Darwin’s Natural Pet Products; dog treats; Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘n Bits, Ol’ Roy and Skippy dog foods; and Smokehouse’s Beefy Munchies.