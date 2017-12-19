A 100-pound Great Pyrenees dog and its owner were rescued from a 100-foot embankment in Kitsap County near Hood Canal.
Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue reported Tuesday night the owner, only identified by officials as Leilani, fell halfway down the 100-foot embankment while trying to rescue the dog, which had preceded her over the edge of the cliff in the 10000 block of Warren Road Northwest near Silverdale, Kitsap County.
Firefighters quickly brought the woman to safety from her perch 75 feet above the water, but the dog, “Sage,” reportedly had second thoughts along the way.
Officials said after the successful rescue that the woman and the dog were bruised and scared, but suffered no serious injuries.
