A 100-pound Great Pyrenees dog and its owner were rescued from a 100-foot embankment in Kitsap County near Hood Canal.

Central Kitsap Fire and Rescue reported Tuesday night the owner, only identified by officials as Leilani, fell halfway down the 100-foot embankment while trying to rescue the dog, which had preceded her over the edge of the cliff in the 10000 block of Warren Road Northwest near Silverdale, Kitsap County.

CKFR rescuing owner & dog over 100 ft. embankment. 10000 blk. Warren Rd., NW. Owner fell while trying to save dog. Two firefighters now mid cliff with owner and dog, 100lb Great Pyrenees. Kitsap Co. Reg. Tech Team called. — CK Fire and Rescue (@CKFireRescue) December 20, 2017

CKFR Firefighters began to haul a female and her 100 lb. Great Pyrenees up a cliff, 75 ft. above water off Warren Avenue NW. pic.twitter.com/9bsh8CnJEO — CK Fire and Rescue (@CKFireRescue) December 20, 2017

Firefighters quickly brought the woman to safety from her perch 75 feet above the water, but the dog, “Sage,” reportedly had second thoughts along the way.

CKFR crews reporting everyone wants to come up the cliff, but the dog! Dog having second thoughts half way up… — CK Fire and Rescue (@CKFireRescue) December 20, 2017

Officials said after the successful rescue that the woman and the dog were bruised and scared, but suffered no serious injuries.