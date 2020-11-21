After we put out a call for Seattle Times readers to tell us about personal projects they’ve been working on during the pandemic, we received a flood of submissions. In addition to an initial article on some of the projects, we are continuing to feature some of the submissions.

This one comes from Annie Chung of Seattle, who writes:

“My dad, Chung Chung Yi, who is retired (age 72), spent almost every day from the end of March until June-ish working on a treehouse for my child, who is 3 now. It was a way for him to have something to do and also be with family when we couldn’t be inside together, to be COVID-safe. He actually added a slide yesterday!”