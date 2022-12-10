By

In the winter, the Evergreen State becomes an outdoors recreation wonderland.

But the options for snowy fun can be overwhelming — where to even begin?

Weekend warriors and dyed-in-the-white-wool powderhounds, too: Consult this guide to winter sports in Washington, covering snowshoeing and snowmobiling adventures, our local ski hills, the backcountry, the good bites nearby and more.

The Rainy Day Reuben at Louski’s Deli in Skykomish is available whether or not the power is out in the small town, as Louski’s is the only restaurant in the town with a generator.

6 eateries worth a stop on your way home from Seattle’s closest ski areas

Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.

Martha Bellisle, an AP global investigations reporter by day and a top-flight biathlon athlete, trains on roller-skis for a competition on a trail on the east side of Lake Sammamish Monday, November 28, 2022. 222302

This Issaquah investigative reporter doubles as a decorated biathlete

Martha Bellisle, 64, has racked up 10 gold medals in national and international biathlon competitions since taking up the sport after covering the 2014 Olympics.

The snowshoe route to Sun Top Lookout near Mountain Rainier offers picturesque views. However, it’s a strenuous trek to the top with a gain of more than 3,000 feet.

6 off-the-beaten-path snowshoe trails with unique landmarks

Snowshoeing is a great way to get out and appreciate nature in the winter. Especially if you like to hike in the warmer months.

With tree trunks burnt black behind them, cross-country skiers move along a trail in the Methow Valley in December 2021.

WA biathlete recommends her favorite cross-country ski spots

A decorated biathlon athlete, Martha Bellisle of Issaquah knows her way around Washington Nordic facilities. These are her top picks for cross-country skiing.

The Liberty Bell looms over Washington Pass as Justin Smith carves turns on a backcountry ski run called Portly Bowl while mountain guide Josh Cole looks on.

For a different view of the North Cascades in winter, try snowmobiling

Snowmobiling can give you access to some unique parts of the North Cascades that are otherwise difficult to get to in the winter months.

Annette Diggs is a ski instructor and founder of EDGE Outdoors, a non-profit that teaches snow sports to people of color.

Annette Diggs, EDGE Outdoors and the changing face of snow sports instruction

Annette Diggs did not enjoy her first ski lesson. In five years, she’s become a ski instructor and a force for change, diversifying an often white, male space.

Skiers and snowboarders come back down into the main base area at Crystal Mountain on the first day of general public access Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. 222234

How your WA ski country experience will be different this season

Here’s a rundown of everything new this winter in Washington’s snowy recreation areas, with notes on ski areas, gear, the snow itself, the backcountry and more.

Six-year-old Caleb Deappolonio and mom Tiffany point out various skiing medals to three-year old brother Evan at the Washington State Ski & Snowboard Museum at Snoqualmie Pass Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022. The Deappolonios had been up tubing at the pass and stopped in for a bite to eat at The Commonwealth when they noticed the museum right next door and decided to pay it a visit. 222310

How WA played a key role in snowboarding’s explosion in the U.S.

A new exhibit at the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum at Snoqualmie Pass shows how our state played a big part in bringing snowboarding into the mainstream.

Our guide to the top 10 ski areas near Seattle

The slopes are open from northern Oregon to British Columbia, with plenty of lifts in between. Here’s a guide to ski areas within a five-hour drive of Seattle.

Seattle Times staff

