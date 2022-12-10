In the winter, the Evergreen State becomes an outdoors recreation wonderland.
But the options for snowy fun can be overwhelming — where to even begin?
Weekend warriors and dyed-in-the-white-wool powderhounds, too: Consult this guide to winter sports in Washington, covering snowshoeing and snowmobiling adventures, our local ski hills, the backcountry, the good bites nearby and more.
6 eateries worth a stop on your way home from Seattle’s closest ski areas
Hungry after a day on the slopes at The Summit at Snoqualmie, Crystal Mountain or Stevens Pass? Our food writer found tasty patty melts and the world’s best corn dog.
This Issaquah investigative reporter doubles as a decorated biathlete
Martha Bellisle, 64, has racked up 10 gold medals in national and international biathlon competitions since taking up the sport after covering the 2014 Olympics.
6 off-the-beaten-path snowshoe trails with unique landmarks
Snowshoeing is a great way to get out and appreciate nature in the winter. Especially if you like to hike in the warmer months.
WA biathlete recommends her favorite cross-country ski spots
A decorated biathlon athlete, Martha Bellisle of Issaquah knows her way around Washington Nordic facilities. These are her top picks for cross-country skiing.
For a different view of the North Cascades in winter, try snowmobiling
Snowmobiling can give you access to some unique parts of the North Cascades that are otherwise difficult to get to in the winter months.
Annette Diggs, EDGE Outdoors and the changing face of snow sports instruction
Annette Diggs did not enjoy her first ski lesson. In five years, she’s become a ski instructor and a force for change, diversifying an often white, male space.
How your WA ski country experience will be different this season
Here’s a rundown of everything new this winter in Washington’s snowy recreation areas, with notes on ski areas, gear, the snow itself, the backcountry and more.
How WA played a key role in snowboarding’s explosion in the U.S.
A new exhibit at the Washington State Ski and Snowboard Museum at Snoqualmie Pass shows how our state played a big part in bringing snowboarding into the mainstream.
Our guide to the top 10 ski areas near Seattle
The slopes are open from northern Oregon to British Columbia, with plenty of lifts in between. Here’s a guide to ski areas within a five-hour drive of Seattle.
