Winter has arrived with gusto in the Pacific Northwest with some of the earliest ski area openings in years and the snow even finding its way down to Puget Sound.

The season sprawls across the region, with slopes for skiers, snowboarders and every kind of winter-sport enthusiast spread from northern Oregon to British Columbia, with plenty of lifts in between. Hop in the car this winter and sample the excellent ski options reachable from Seattle on a weekend trip.

Not sure where to even begin? Check out this breakdown of ski areas within a five-hour drive of Seattle to find out the ins and outs of the mountains of the Pacific Northwest.

Note that lift tickets often fluctuate in price, so be sure to check listings before you go.

Crystal Mountain Resort

33914 Crystal Mountain Blvd., Enumclaw; 833-279-7895; crystalmountainresort.com

What it’s known for: Classic slopes and Rainier views

Washington’s biggest ski area is the closest thing to a true resort in the state, a spot where you can ogle Mount Rainier up close and personal, enjoy après-ski on an outdoor patio, tie one on at the Snorting Elk Cellar and then stay overnight so you can do it all again tomorrow. With its highest point cresting 7,000 feet, Crystal has extensive above-tree-line terrain, another rarity among Cascade ski areas, and wins hands down for sheer variety. As a dead-end road rather than a mountain pass, the drive is less prone to avalanche closures than Snoqualmie or Stevens, but the upper mountain also suffers from wind holds. With all the bells and whistles, Crystal is priced accordingly.

Distance from Seattle : 85 miles (approximately 2 hours)

: 85 miles (approximately 2 hours) Open for season: Yes

Yes Season passes: Anytime Legend Pass (unlimited access), Ikon Pass (seven days without blackouts), Ikon Base Pass (five days with blackouts), Roots Pass (midweek only until March 18)

Anytime Legend Pass (unlimited access), Ikon Pass (seven days without blackouts), Ikon Base Pass (five days with blackouts), Roots Pass (midweek only until March 18) Lift tickets : Dynamic pricing at $139-$189 for adults; $55-$75 for children ages 5-12; $124-$169 for ages 13-22; $55-75 for seniors

: Dynamic pricing at $139-$189 for adults; $55-$75 for children ages 5-12; $124-$169 for ages 13-22; $55-75 for seniors Vertical rise : 2,612 feet

: 2,612 feet Amenities/other activities : Weekend/holiday night skiing, scenic gondola rides, snowshoe trails, rental and gear shop, ski school, freeride program, two on-mountain restaurants, day lodge (cafeteria, espresso stand, two bar/restaurants), outdoor drinking and dining from yurts and containers, three on-site hotels, RV lot

: Weekend/holiday night skiing, scenic gondola rides, snowshoe trails, rental and gear shop, ski school, freeride program, two on-mountain restaurants, day lodge (cafeteria, espresso stand, two bar/restaurants), outdoor drinking and dining from yurts and containers, three on-site hotels, RV lot Getting there : Crystal Mountain Road is a two-lane road with curves and some exposure. Chains generally not required but should be carried just in case. Resort runs free shuttle trailers from parking lots to base area. Free shuttle bus on weekends and holidays from Enumclaw Expo Center starting Dec. 26; reservations recommended. Parking is $20 on Sundays, $30 on Saturdays and holidays; reservations required. Free with valid season pass or carpools of four or more.

: Crystal Mountain Road is a two-lane road with curves and some exposure. Chains generally not required but should be carried just in case. Resort runs free shuttle trailers from parking lots to base area. Free shuttle bus on weekends and holidays from Enumclaw Expo Center starting Dec. 26; reservations recommended. Parking is $20 on Sundays, $30 on Saturdays and holidays; reservations required. Free with valid season pass or carpools of four or more. Deals/special pricing : Lift tickets are priced dynamically, so buy in advance online to save. $60 tickets available online for Dec. 8 in honor of Crystal’s 60th anniversary. Three-day Wild Cards, valid midweek only until March 13, are available for $299. People 80 and older ski free.

: Lift tickets are priced dynamically, so buy in advance online to save. $60 tickets available online for Dec. 8 in honor of Crystal’s 60th anniversary. Three-day Wild Cards, valid midweek only until March 13, are available for $299. People 80 and older ski free. Challenge level: A lot of everything for everybody.

Grouse Mountain

6400 Nancy Greene Way, North Vancouver, B.C.; 604-980-9311; grousemountain.com

What it’s known for: Tourist-friendly Vancouver escape

The North Shore Mountains rise so steeply from the edge of Vancouver that shredders at the three local ski areas — Cypress, Grouse and Seymour — feel like they are carving turns on top of the metropolis below. After a day of Vancouver sightseeing, head up for night skiing to take in the glittering view of the skyline. Grouse Mountain offers the most tourist-friendly attractions, from a mountaintop skating pond to dedicated snowshoe trails and a first-of-its-kind glass viewing pod, housed inside a wind turbine with 360-degree views from the Gulf Islands to the Coast Range. It’s also supremely easy to reach from downtown Vancouver without a car.

Distance from Seattle : 150 miles (approximately 3 hours, border crossing can vary)

: 150 miles (approximately 3 hours, border crossing can vary) Open for season: Yes

Yes Lift tickets : CA$55-plus ($40.76-plus) for adults; CA$26-plus children ages 5-12; CA$39-plus ages 13-18; $49+ for people 65 and older

: CA$55-plus ($40.76-plus) for adults; CA$26-plus children ages 5-12; CA$39-plus ages 13-18; $49+ for people 65 and older Vertical rise : 1,260 feet

: 1,260 feet Amenities/other activities : Rental and gear shop, ski school, night skiing, snowshoeing, sledding hill, zip line, scenic gondola, skating pond, viewing pod inside wind turbine, light walk, two restaurants, espresso bar

: Rental and gear shop, ski school, night skiing, snowshoeing, sledding hill, zip line, scenic gondola, skating pond, viewing pod inside wind turbine, light walk, two restaurants, espresso bar Getting there : Must have proper ID to cross U.S.-Canada border (passport, green card, NEXUS card, Washington Enhanced Driver’s License). A 15-minute drive north of downtown Vancouver, all on-site parking is paid. CA$8 for three hours; CA$10 for all day. Frequent bus service from North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay, accessible from downtown Vancouver by SeaBus.

: Must have proper ID to cross U.S.-Canada border (passport, green card, NEXUS card, Washington Enhanced Driver’s License). A 15-minute drive north of downtown Vancouver, all on-site parking is paid. CA$8 for three hours; CA$10 for all day. Frequent bus service from North Vancouver’s Lonsdale Quay, accessible from downtown Vancouver by SeaBus. Deals/special pricing : None currently.

: None currently. Challenge level : Intermediate to advanced — only one notable beginner run.

: Intermediate to advanced — only one notable beginner run. Adaptive program: Yes, through Vancouver Adaptive Snow Sports.

Mission Ridge Ski & Board Resort

7500 Mission Ridge Road, Wenatchee; 509-663-6543; missionridge.com

What it’s known for: Great powder, short lines

Why schlep east of the crest? For the allure of drier, lighter snow and as many as 300 days of sunshine per year — just two of the perks for skiers in the Eastern Cascades — try Mission Ridge. Perched high above the Wenatchee Valley, on clear days with no valley fog, you can ski with a view of the bone-dry desert below — a surreal visual in sharp contrast to the green canopy of the Western Cascades. With a smaller nearby population, lift lines tend to be shorter, though the modest ski area has just one high-speed lift, which boasts Washington’s only bubble chair.

Distance from Seattle : 161 miles (approximately 3 hours)

: 161 miles (approximately 3 hours) Open for season : Yes

: Yes Season passes: Premier Pass (unlimited), Core Value (midweek, night skiing, early/late season weekends), Midweek Pass, Twilight Pass (2 p.m. to close), Indy Pass (two days), Powder Alliance (purchase a season pass and get three days at 20 other resorts)

Premier Pass (unlimited), Core Value (midweek, night skiing, early/late season weekends), Midweek Pass, Twilight Pass (2 p.m. to close), Indy Pass (two days), Powder Alliance (purchase a season pass and get three days at 20 other resorts) Lift tickets : $89-$109 for adults; $59-$79 for youth ages 8-12; $69-$89 for youth ages 13-17; $79-$99 for ages 18-24; $30-$50 for ages 70 and up

: $89-$109 for adults; $59-$79 for youth ages 8-12; $69-$89 for youth ages 13-17; $79-$99 for ages 18-24; $30-$50 for ages 70 and up Vertical rise : 2,250 feet

: 2,250 feet Amenities/other activities : Night skiing Thursday through Saturday through the end of February, snowshoe trails, rental and gear shop, one on-mountain restaurant, day lodge (cafeteria, espresso bar, pub), RV lot, child care

: Night skiing Thursday through Saturday through the end of February, snowshoe trails, rental and gear shop, one on-mountain restaurant, day lodge (cafeteria, espresso bar, pub), RV lot, child care Getting there : From Seattle, travelers must cross at least one mountain pass. Check the Washington State Department of Transportation website (wsdot.com) before you go. Free SkiLink bus service from downtown Wenatchee to the resort on weekends and holidays through mid-April, except Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Easter.

: From Seattle, travelers must cross at least one mountain pass. Check the Washington State Department of Transportation website (wsdot.com) before you go. Free SkiLink bus service from downtown Wenatchee to the resort on weekends and holidays through mid-April, except Christmas Day, New Year’s Day and Easter. Deals/special pricing : Holders of Summit at Snoqualmie Unlimited Pass get 50% off lift tickets Monday through Friday (excluding holidays).

: Holders of Summit at Snoqualmie Unlimited Pass get 50% off lift tickets Monday through Friday (excluding holidays). Challenge level : Limited beginner terrain, the resort is great for intermediate skiers to push themselves, with abundant off-piste terrain.

: Limited beginner terrain, the resort is great for intermediate skiers to push themselves, with abundant off-piste terrain. Adaptive program: No.

Mt. Baker Ski Area

Mt. Baker Highway, Deming, Whatcom County; 360-734-6771; mtbaker.us

What it’s known for: Snow, snow and more snow

It snows here. A lot. Mt. Baker Ski Area still hangs its hat on the world-record-breaking 1998-99 season, when it snowed 1,140 inches. Modest elevation can affect snow levels, so watch the weather closely before making this long day trip from Seattle. Overnight in nearby Glacier for a weekend getaway. If you nail the forecast, bring your fattest skis and your brightest goggles — sunny days are a rarity here in the North Cascades. Famous for its ski-at-your-own-risk “extreme danger” zones and a natural half-pipe that hosts the annual Legendary Banked Slalom (Feb. 3-5, 2023), no-frills Mount Baker still feels like a locals’ secret in an era of ski-industry consolidation.

Distance from Seattle : 133 miles (approximately 2.75 hours)

: 133 miles (approximately 2.75 hours) Open for season: Yes

Yes Season pass: Unlimited only, not a participant in any multiresort passes

Unlimited only, not a participant in any multiresort passes Lift tickets : $87.04 for adults ages 16-59; $54.63 for youth ages 11-15; $37.04 for children ages 7-10; $73.15 for people ages 60-69; $51.39 for people ages 70-plus; $54.63 for beginner chair only

: $87.04 for adults ages 16-59; $54.63 for youth ages 11-15; $37.04 for children ages 7-10; $73.15 for people ages 60-69; $51.39 for people ages 70-plus; $54.63 for beginner chair only Vertical rise : 1,500 feet

Amenities/other activities : Rental and gear shop, ski school, three day lodges (Heather Meadows on weekends only), snowshoeing to Artist Point, RV lot

: Rental and gear shop, ski school, three day lodges (Heather Meadows on weekends only), snowshoeing to Artist Point, RV lot Getting there : Highway 542 (Mount Baker Highway) is a narrow, winding, two-lane road with exposed sections; it dead-ends at the ski area. Baker Bus runs one round-trip per day from Bellingham via Glacier (from Kendall on weekdays); reserve online at bakerbus.org.

: Highway 542 (Mount Baker Highway) is a narrow, winding, two-lane road with exposed sections; it dead-ends at the ski area. Baker Bus runs one round-trip per day from Bellingham via Glacier (from Kendall on weekdays); reserve online at bakerbus.org. Deals/special pricing : Free for ages 6 and under, fifth graders ride free with enrollment, $54.63 for beginner chair only

: Free for ages 6 and under, fifth graders ride free with enrollment, $54.63 for beginner chair only Challenge level : Affordable learning area for beginners, not many groomed intermediate runs, lots of ungroomed expert and extreme terrain.

: Affordable learning area for beginners, not many groomed intermediate runs, lots of ungroomed expert and extreme terrain. Adaptive program: Yes, through Move United.

Mt. Hood Meadows

14040 Oregon Highway 35, Mount Hood, Oregon; 503-337-2222; skihood.com

What it’s known for: Family-friendly amenities, room to roam

The largest and most sprawling resort on the flanks of Mount Hood, Meadows may offer the most family-friendly amenities — day care for children as young as 6 weeks old is nearly unheard of at ski resorts. With 2,150 skiable acres, there is room to roam, but even with six high-speed quads, lift lines can back up to half an hour on busy weekends.

Distance from Seattle : 232 miles (approximately 4 hours)

: 232 miles (approximately 4 hours) Open for season: Yes

Yes Lift tickets : $24-$159 for adults ages 25-64; $24-$149 for people ages 15-24; $15-$89 for children ages 7-14; $12 for children under 6; $19-$109 for adults ages 65-74; free for adults 75 and older

: $24-$159 for adults ages 25-64; $24-$149 for people ages 15-24; $15-$89 for children ages 7-14; $12 for children under 6; $19-$109 for adults ages 65-74; free for adults 75 and older Vertical rise : 2,777 feet

: 2,777 feet Amenities/other activities : Rental and gear shop, ski school, night skiing, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, three restaurants, three on-mountain restaurants, child care

: Rental and gear shop, ski school, night skiing, nordic skiing, snowshoeing, snow tubing, three restaurants, three on-mountain restaurants, child care Getting there : Highway 26 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter weather. Consult tripcheck.com before you go.

: Highway 26 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter weather. Consult tripcheck.com before you go. Deals/special pricing : Lift tickets are priced dynamically, so buy in advance online to save. It’s $49 nonpeak and $99 for peak tickets for certified ski instructors, ski patrollers and military.

: Lift tickets are priced dynamically, so buy in advance online to save. It’s $49 nonpeak and $99 for peak tickets for certified ski instructors, ski patrollers and military. Challenge level : A little bit of everything with 14 greens, 38 blues, 23 black diamonds and 10 double-blacks.

: A little bit of everything with 14 greens, 38 blues, 23 black diamonds and 10 double-blacks. Adaptive program: No.

Stevens Pass

93001 Highway 2, Skykomish; 206-812-4510; stevenspass.com

What it’s known for: Enticing intermediate and advanced runs

Stevens was lovably scruffy — its overnight RV lot is the stuff of ski bum legend — until Vail Resorts purchased the resort in 2018. That acquisition has brought investment, however, which should ease notorious front-side lift lines, with the Daisy and Brooks lifts upgraded to quad chairs, though the back side can clog up at the bottom of Jupiter Express and Southern Cross. Stevens boasts exceptional fall-line runs like Wild Katz and Andromeda Face, as well as delectable open skiing in Big Chief and Tye Bowls. With limited parking available, plan to leave home early, especially on weekends, as lots can and will reach capacity. Carpools of four or more get free VIP parking. Take advantage.

Advertising

Distance from Seattle : 82 miles (approximately 1.5 hours)

: 82 miles (approximately 1.5 hours) Open for the season: Yes

Yes Season passes: Epic Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass and partner resorts), Epic Local Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass and limited access to partner resorts), Premium Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass only), Select Pass (off-peak days only)

Epic Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass and partner resorts), Epic Local Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass and limited access to partner resorts), Premium Pass (unlimited access to Stevens Pass only), Select Pass (off-peak days only) Lift tickets : $79-$145 for adults; $53-$97 for children ages 7 to 12

: $79-$145 for adults; $53-$97 for children ages 7 to 12 Vertical rise : 1,800 feet

: 1,800 feet Amenities/other activities : Night skiing, Nordic center with snowshoe trails, free snow-play area, rental and gear shop, ski school, three day lodges containing five restaurants and two pubs, RV lot.

: Night skiing, Nordic center with snowshoe trails, free snow-play area, rental and gear shop, ski school, three day lodges containing five restaurants and two pubs, RV lot. Getting there : Highway 2 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass that is susceptible to winter closures for avalanche control and spinouts. Carry chains — they can be required under penalty of fine. Check the WSDOT site before you go. Resort runs free shuttle buses from satellite parking and Nordic center to main base area.

: Highway 2 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass that is susceptible to winter closures for avalanche control and spinouts. Carry chains — they can be required under penalty of fine. Check the WSDOT site before you go. Resort runs free shuttle buses from satellite parking and Nordic center to main base area. Deals/special pricing : Lift tickets are priced dynamically so buy in advance online to save.

: Lift tickets are priced dynamically so buy in advance online to save. Challenge level : Over half of runs are intermediate. Limited beginner skiing on front side. About one-third advanced runs.

: Over half of runs are intermediate. Limited beginner skiing on front side. About one-third advanced runs. Adaptive program: Yes, through Outdoors For All Foundation.

The Summit at Snoqualmie / Alpental

1001 Highway 906, Snoqualmie Pass; 425-434-7669; summitatsnoqualmie.com

What it’s known for: Seattle’s ski and snowboard training ground

The motto “Where Seattle learns to ski and snowboard” couldn’t be truer. An hour from the city with easy interstate access and abundant parking, The Summit at Snoqualmie began as a project of the Seattle municipal park board in 1934. Eight decades later, generations of Seattle skiers still carve their first turns along the gentle slopes at Summit West and graduate to the steep cliff runs that mark Alpental’s Edelweiss Chair. On busy days, locals know to lap the Silver Fir high-speed quad at Summit Central. In addition to a comprehensive ski school, The Summit earns its family-friendly chops with an extensive snowtubing center. The state’s largest night skiing operation entices for post-work shred sessions.

Distance from Seattle : 54 miles (approximately 1 hour)

: 54 miles (approximately 1 hour) Open for the season: Yes

Yes Season passes: Unlimited (no blackouts or restrictions, three days at other Boyne resorts), LTD Pass (unlimited except no Alpental on weekends), Twilight Pass (any lift after 2 p.m.), Remedy Pass (nonholiday midweek, plus early/late season weekends)

Unlimited (no blackouts or restrictions, three days at other Boyne resorts), LTD Pass (unlimited except no Alpental on weekends), Twilight Pass (any lift after 2 p.m.), Remedy Pass (nonholiday midweek, plus early/late season weekends) Lift tickets : $73-$129 for adults; $22-$25 for children ages 6 and under; $54-$90 for children ages 7 to 12; $52-$95 for people ages 62-69; $30-$35 for people ages 70-79

: $73-$129 for adults; $22-$25 for children ages 6 and under; $54-$90 for children ages 7 to 12; $52-$95 for people ages 62-69; $30-$35 for people ages 70-79 Vertical rise : 2,280 feet

: 2,280 feet Amenities/other activities : Night skiing, Nordic center with snowshoe trails, snow tubing, rental and gear shop, ski school, 12 restaurants, four bars, outdoor food trucks. The Pass Life has brewery, restaurant and ski museum. The Firehouse has cafe/grocer and coworking space.

: Night skiing, Nordic center with snowshoe trails, snow tubing, rental and gear shop, ski school, 12 restaurants, four bars, outdoor food trucks. The Pass Life has brewery, restaurant and ski museum. The Firehouse has cafe/grocer and coworking space. Getting there : Interstate 90 is a multilane interstate highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter closures for avalanche control and spinouts. Carry chains, which might be required under penalty of fine. Check the WSDOT site before you go. Resort runs free shuttle buses between base areas. Parking is free; $10 for Little Thunder Lot (Summit West) and front of Main Lot (Summit Central), or free with three-plus carpool.

: Interstate 90 is a multilane interstate highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter closures for avalanche control and spinouts. Carry chains, which might be required under penalty of fine. Check the WSDOT site before you go. Resort runs free shuttle buses between base areas. Parking is free; $10 for Little Thunder Lot (Summit West) and front of Main Lot (Summit Central), or free with three-plus carpool. Deals/special pricing : Lift tickets are priced dynamically, buy ahead online for best price. “Worry-Free Winter Assurance” discounts the price of following season’s pass if resort opens less than 100 days this season. People 80 and older are eligible for the free Super Duper Pass, which offers unlimited access to all Summit areas for the entire season.

: Lift tickets are priced dynamically, buy ahead online for best price. “Worry-Free Winter Assurance” discounts the price of following season’s pass if resort opens less than 100 days this season. People 80 and older are eligible for the free Super Duper Pass, which offers unlimited access to all Summit areas for the entire season. Challenge level : Extensive beginner terrain at Summit West, good intermediate options at Summit Central and East, rowdy expert terrain at Alpental.

: Extensive beginner terrain at Summit West, good intermediate options at Summit Central and East, rowdy expert terrain at Alpental. Adaptive program: Yes, through Outdoors For All Foundation.

Timberline

27500 E. Timberline Road, Government Camp, Oregon; 503-272-3311; timberlinelodge.com

What it’s known for: Summer skiing and “The Shining”

Imposing Timberline Lodge is a Northwest architectural icon dating to the 1930s, instantly recognizable to anyone who has seen “The Shining.” The historic resort has other claims to fame, like the Palmer Chairlift that stretches up to 8,500 feet on Mount Hood, allowing for summer skiing on the Palmer Glacier. Come winter, though, the terrain is mellower than neighbors like Skibowl and Mount Hood Meadows. An easy day trip from Portland, but if you are looking for a snowy weekend getaway, there are lodging options in nearby Government Camp, the historic lodge itself and the coveted high-mountain rustic chic Silcox Hut.

Distance from Seattle : 227 miles (approximately 4 hours)

: 227 miles (approximately 4 hours) Open for season : Yes

: Yes Lift tickets : $139 peak and $109 weekday for adults; $109 peak and $97 midweek for youths ages 15 to 17; $76 peak and $72 midweek for children ages 7 to 14 and people ages 65-plus; free for ages 6 and under.

: $139 peak and $109 weekday for adults; $109 peak and $97 midweek for youths ages 15 to 17; $76 peak and $72 midweek for children ages 7 to 14 and people ages 65-plus; free for ages 6 and under. Vertical rise : 3,690 feet

: 3,690 feet Amenities/other activities : Rental and gear shop, ski school, Friday and Saturday night skiing, historic lodge, on-mountain overnight hut, three restaurants, two bars, one on-mountain restaurant, snow-cat skiing, snow tubing, snowshoeing.

: Rental and gear shop, ski school, Friday and Saturday night skiing, historic lodge, on-mountain overnight hut, three restaurants, two bars, one on-mountain restaurant, snow-cat skiing, snow tubing, snowshoeing. Getting there : Highway 26 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter weather. Consult tripcheck.com before you go.

: Highway 26 is a multilane state highway over a mountain pass susceptible to winter weather. Consult tripcheck.com before you go. Deals/special pricing : Member of Powder Alliance (purchase a season pass and get three days at 18 other resorts).

: Member of Powder Alliance (purchase a season pass and get three days at 18 other resorts). Challenge level : Intermediate with more reliable options for powder skiers.

: Intermediate with more reliable options for powder skiers. Adaptive program: No.

Whistler Blackcomb

4545 Blackcomb Way, Whistler, B.C.; 604-967-8950; whistlerblackcomb.com

What it’s known for: The best skiing in the Pacific Northwest

Host of the 2010 Olympic Alpine and Nordic events, Whistler Blackcomb is the big kahuna of Pacific Northwest skiing, a true international destination resort that regularly tops “best of” lists. With a vertical mile from top to bottom, 200-plus trails and more than 8,000 skiable acres, you can spend a week here and barely scratch the surface.

The Resort Municipality of Whistler is no mere ski town; the entire place is laid out perfectly to encourage walking (or a short bus ride) from lodging to lift, a stroll through a wonderland village so popular that people visit with no intention of skiing — content to visit boutique shops, fine-dining restaurants, cozy bars, bumping nightclubs, a movie theater or the outdoor ice rink. Whistler has the crowds and costs to match these top-of-the-line amenities, but everyone — from the nonskier to the wannabe extra in a Warren Miller movie — returns home happy. Pro tip: Don’t get discouraged by rain in the village. Stay dry in the gondola and know that means it’s snowing up high.

Distance from Seattle : 218 miles (approximately 4 hours, border crossing can vary)

: 218 miles (approximately 4 hours, border crossing can vary) Open for the season: Yes

Yes Lift tickets : CA$135-$229 for adults; CA$68-$115 for children ages 7 to 12; CA$115-$195 for teenagers ages 13 to 18; CA$122-$206 for people age 65-plus

: CA$135-$229 for adults; CA$68-$115 for children ages 7 to 12; CA$115-$195 for teenagers ages 13 to 18; CA$122-$206 for people age 65-plus Vertical rise : 5,280 feet

: 5,280 feet Amenities/other activities : Everything you can imagine or reasonably expect from a ski resort and then some, like a Scandinavian day spa, Olympic-class cross-country skiing, dog sledding and bobsled track.

: Everything you can imagine or reasonably expect from a ski resort and then some, like a Scandinavian day spa, Olympic-class cross-country skiing, dog sledding and bobsled track. Getting there : Must have proper ID to cross the U.S.-Canada border (passport, green card, NEXUS card, Washington Enhanced Driver’s License). Winter tires required on Sea to Sky Highway under penalty of fine. Check DriveBC.ca before you go. Regular bus service to and from Vancouver International Airport and downtown, plus reliable free and paid local bus service throughout Whistler.

: Must have proper ID to cross the U.S.-Canada border (passport, green card, NEXUS card, Washington Enhanced Driver’s License). Winter tires required on Sea to Sky Highway under penalty of fine. Check DriveBC.ca before you go. Regular bus service to and from Vancouver International Airport and downtown, plus reliable free and paid local bus service throughout Whistler. Deals/special pricing : Lift tickets are priced dynamically so buy in advance online to save must have purchased before Dec. 2 ), Washington residents eligible for Edge Card offering discounted two-, five- and 10-day options (on sale through Dec. 4 must have purchased before Dec. 2 ) .

priced dynamically must have purchased before Dec. 2 must have purchased before Dec. 2 Challenge level : Something for everyone — enormous learning area, endless groomed runs, huge terrain parks, ample glades, extreme alpine runs.

: Something for everyone — enormous learning area, endless groomed runs, huge terrain parks, ample glades, extreme alpine runs. Adaptive program: Yes, through Whistler Adaptive Sports Program.

White Pass Ski Area

48935 Highway 12, Naches, Yakima County; 509-672-3101; skiwhitepass.com

What it’s known for: A sleeper resort with stunning views

A sleeper ski area most popular with South Sound residents, White Pass nevertheless starts at 4,500 feet, higher even than Stevens Pass. Like Crystal, the resort boasts stunning panoramic views of Mount Rainier — in this case, of the mountain’s south side. A 2011 expansion (some 30 years in the making) has largely eliminated clogged lift lines, and an on-mountain yurt makes for a cozy midday cocoa or beer break. With a charming inn and a respectable Nordic center, White Pass is an overlooked overnight destination.