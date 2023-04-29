Washington is a nature lover’s paradise — so long as you don’t mind a little rain.

With temperatures slowly rising, snow melting and campsites opening around Washington state, peak hiking and camping season is officially on the horizon.

We have you covered, with tips on sleeping under the stars deep in the backcountry … or with creature comforts in your car trunk nearby. And if hitting the trail then sleeping at home is more your speed, we have hiking recommendations galore, from routes with waterfalls to an expert’s tour of “the mountain.”

Pack up the 10 Essentials and get out into nature this summer, using this guide as your North Star.

Everything you need to know to go camping in Washington

Camping is a way of life in the Pacific Northwest, but it can be daunting for newcomers. From car camping to the backcountry, here’s the lay of the land.

A Mount Rainier expert names his top 10 hikes around the mountain

Mount Rainier is the crown gem of the Cascades, and come summertime, it’s a hiker’s paradise. Here are 10 of the very best hikes around the mountain.

Utah and Colorado bet big on the outdoor industry. Why isn’t Washington doing more?

Washington has a rich history of legacy outdoors companies, but today, burgeoning outdoors brands are more likely to blaze trails in other states. Here’s why, and what outdoors advocates are doing about it.

Chart out your summer trek: 6 long-distance hikes across Washington

The Evergreen State is a backpacker’s paradise. Use this list as a guide to chart out your summer trek, with routes as short as 11 miles and as long as 88.5.

Waterfalls now, wildflowers later: 8 hikes for this spring and summer

Our state has hikes for every season. Here’s where to seek out rushing waterfalls as spring melts into summer and where to find wildflowers later in the season.