A long-standing proposal to expand wilderness areas on the Olympic Peninsula by more than 125,000 acres, and to designate 19 new federally protected Wild and Scenic Rivers on the peninsula, fell short of the finish line as the 117th Congress came to a close this month.

President Joe Biden signed a $1.7 trillion government funding bill on Thursday that does not include the Wild Olympics proposal, which environmental groups from Washington state lobbied for on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., in the waning days of the legislative session.

“The more ambitious package we knew was a possibility fell apart in the final hours,” said Tom O’Keefe, Pacific Northwest stewardship director for American Whitewater, who was part of the Washington state lobbying delegation.

Congress approved some smaller conservation proposals, like designating new Wild and Scenic Rivers in Maine and Connecticut, boosting a long-distance bike trail in Utah, denoting National Heritage Areas in Alabama and Maryland, and placing 1,000 acres of federal land in California into trust for the Karuk Tribe. But the Wild Olympics proposal and other large-scale bills fell short.

After several years of pushing legislators to include the conservation effort in the annual military spending bill, campaigners changed tack this year and sought passage via the appropriations process.

When the 118th Congress is sworn in Tuesday, Wild Olympics will face a changed balance of power and an uncertain future.

The new Republican majority in the House of Representatives will present an obstacle to a bill that sailed through repeatedly under Democratic majorities. Rep. Derek Kilmer, D-Gig Harbor, House sponsor for Wild Olympics, did not respond to inquiries by press time.

In the Senate, a narrow but larger Democratic majority will likely turn quickly to legislation, with fewer nominations to handle than at the beginning of the Biden administration. Washington’s junior senator, Maria Cantwell, sits on the Energy and Natural Resources Committee, where conservation bills like Wild Olympics receive their first Senate hearings. That committee will go from an even split to a Democratic majority. Washington senior Sen. Patty Murray will be a major power broker, serving as both president pro tempore and chair of the Appropriations Committee.

“Legislative success is hard but is achievable, and this is a bill with overwhelming local support,” O’Keefe said. “These are the bills that ultimately pass.”